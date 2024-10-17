Ranji Trophy LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch the 2024-25 Round 2 matches?

The second round of the 2024-25 season of the Ranji Trophy will take place between October 18 and 21.

With 38 teams taking part in the tournament across Elite (32) and Plate (six) divisions, as many as 19 matches will be held across different parts of the country in the second round.

The opening round saw a handful of matches ending in draws with teams like Tamil Nadu, Services, Haryana, Nagaland, and Himachal Pradesh record thumping victories. However, the match between Tripura and Odisha was abandoned with a ball being bowled.

Here’s where you can watch all the action of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 2 matches: