Ranji Trophy LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch the 2024-25 Round 2 matches?

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 2: Here’s everything you need to know about the LIVE telecast and streaming information for the matches.

Published : Oct 17, 2024 20:33 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Tamil Nadu bowler Gurjapneet who took four wickets against Saurashtra on the third day of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season (Elite Group D) held in Coimbatore.
Tamil Nadu bowler Gurjapneet who took four wickets against Saurashtra on the third day of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season (Elite Group D) held in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M/The Hindu
Tamil Nadu bowler Gurjapneet who took four wickets against Saurashtra on the third day of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season (Elite Group D) held in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M/The Hindu

The second round of the 2024-25 season of the Ranji Trophy will take place between October 18 and 21.

With 38 teams taking part in the tournament across Elite (32) and Plate (six) divisions, as many as 19 matches will be held across different parts of the country in the second round.

The opening round saw a handful of matches ending in draws with teams like Tamil Nadu, Services, Haryana, Nagaland, and Himachal Pradesh record thumping victories. However, the match between Tripura and Odisha was abandoned with a ball being bowled.

Here’s where you can watch all the action of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 2 matches:

Ranji Trophy Round 2 LIVE streaming info
When to watch Ranji Trophy Round 2 matches?
Apart from the match between Assam and Chandigarh, which is scheduled to commence at 8:45 am IST, all the other 18 matches will kick off at 9:30 am IST on Friday, October 18.
Where to watch Ranji Trophy Round 2 matches?
The LIVE telecast of select Ranji Trophy Round 2 matches can be found on the Sports18 Network’s TV channels.
The LIVE stream of select Ranji Trophy Round 2 matches can be found on JioCinema app and website. Moreover, you can stay tuned to Sportstar’s website and app for the latest updates from this round.

