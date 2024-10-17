INDW vs NZW: Vastrakar rested; Richa, Asha unavailable as India announces squad for home ODIs against New Zealand

The Women’s Selection Committee on Thursday announced a 16-member India squad, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

The three ODIs will be held on October 24, 27 and 29 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

While pacer Pooja Vastrakar has been rested, leg-spinner Asha Sobhana was unavailable for selection after sustaining an injury during the Women’s T20 World Cup in UAE.

Wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh will miss the home series against the Kiwis due to her 12th standard board exams.

Sayali Satgare, Tejal Hasabnis, Saima Thakor and Priya Mishra have received maiden national call-ups. Satare, Hasabnis and Mishra were part of the India A squad which toured Australia in August while Thakor was a travelling reserve for the T20 World Cup.

Indian women’s team will be in action for the first time after failing to reach the T20 World Cup semifinals.

In its last ODI series, India had beaten South Africa 3-0 at home in June.