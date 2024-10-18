MagazineBuy Print

IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Kuldeep rues lack of turn off the pitch after run-fest on Day 3

The 453 runs scored on the day was only second on the list of the most prolific days in Test cricket in India, with 470 at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai being the record.

Published : Oct 18, 2024 19:01 IST , Bengaluru - 3 MINS READ

Dhruva Prasad
After India was bowled out for 46 on the second day, New Zealand extended its lead through a 137-run stand for the eighth wicket, with the major chunk of runs coming off spinners, including Kuldeep who conceded 99 runs off 18.3 overs.
After India was bowled out for 46 on the second day, New Zealand extended its lead through a 137-run stand for the eighth wicket, with the major chunk of runs coming off spinners, including Kuldeep who conceded 99 runs off 18.3 overs. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K/The Hindu
infoIcon

After India was bowled out for 46 on the second day, New Zealand extended its lead through a 137-run stand for the eighth wicket, with the major chunk of runs coming off spinners, including Kuldeep who conceded 99 runs off 18.3 overs. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K/The Hindu

After a whopping 453 runs were scored on the third day of the first Test between India and New Zealand here at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Kuldeep Yadav said the pitch didn’t offer much turn and the ground dimensions didn’t help.

“It was difficult to control runs on this wicket. Even the good deliveries were being hit. There wasn’t much turn off the pitch. Maybe because it was damp yesterday, today it had become hard. This ground also has a history. It is a small ground, and runs are easily scored here,” he told reporters on Friday.

The 453 runs scored on the day was only second on the list of the most prolific days in Test cricket in India, with 470 at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai being the record.

AS IT HAPPENED: India vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights

After India was bowled out for 46 on the second day, New Zealand extended its lead through a 137-run stand for the eighth wicket between Rachin Ravindra and Tim Southee.

The duo was particularly harsh on the Indian spinners, who conceded 119 runs in 20 overs in the first session, with R. Ashwin bearing the brunt of the assault.

While Kuldeep praised Ravindra’s technique, he also said that Southee lived a charmed life during his stay in the middle.

“He [Ravindra] batted very well. I missed his wicket twice. He is a good player. He has improved in the last two years as a player. He batted with good technique. He was comfortable against the spinners. I hope he doesn’t play like this in the upcoming matches,” Kuldeep quipped.

“Tim Southee was lucky many times,” he added.

SARFARAZ LEADS RIPOSTE

In the face of a 356-run first-innings deficit, India responded with 231 for three in 49 overs, scoring at a significantly high 4.71 runs an over.

Kuldeep said there was no discussion around batting aggressively during the innings break and the plan was to just react to the situation.

Kohli wicket off last ball leaves bitter aftertaste as India tries to mount comeback

Sarfaraz Khan led India’s riposte with a brisk 78-ball unbeaten 70, combining in a 136-run partnership for the third wicket with Virat Kohli, who was dismissed off the last ball of the day’s play.

Kuldeep said the Indian dressing room always enjoyed watching Sarfaraz bat and hoped for a big knock from the 26-year-old.

“We enjoy his [Sarfaraz] batting a lot. You saw how he scored a 200 in the Irani Cup. I hope he scores a double-hundred here too... He doesn’t allow the spinners to settle down. He counter-attacked the left-arm spinner [Ajaz Patel], and they had to bring in a fast bowler from one end,” he said.

