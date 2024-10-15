UEFA Nations League: Nagelsmann lauds ‘supercharged’ Germany’s ‘best half of the year’

Fresh from a dominant 1-0 win over the Netherlands in Munich, Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann lauded the “supercharged atmosphere” in his side on the anniversary of his first game.

Germany, reeling after a series of injuries before October’s Nations League fixtures, won thanks to a stunning second-half strike from debutant Jamie Leweling.

“The first half tonight was the best we’ve played this year,” Nagelsmann said, adding “the greed that the team embodied was a huge step”.

“We did well and let very little in. We absolutely deserved to win.”

Germany qualified for the Nations League knockout round for the first time with the win, and the coach said his team were fired up to go further.

“We’ve got the ambition to keep going. There’s a supercharged atmosphere in the dressing room -- they want to win.”

Germany made seven changes to its squad in the lead-up, with injuries to key players including Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Deniz Undav, who scored a brace in Friday’s 2-1 win over Bosnia, was ruled out after an injury in the warm-up, giving Leweling his debut.

Nagelsmann said Leweling “surprised” him, adding: “I didn’t expect him to play so well.”

Nagelsmann’s first game in charge was a comeback 3-1 win over the US away from home on October 14, 2023.

The coach was appointed after predecessor Hansi Flick became the first coach in German history to be sacked from the top job, with the proud football nation flailing due to a series of poor results.

Monday’s victory was Germany’s 10th win in 17 games under Nagelsmann. The side’s only loss since the start of 2024 was in extra time in the quarterfinals of the Euros on home soil against eventual champion Spain.

Germany captain Joshua Kimmich, who was part of the side’s disappointing group-stage exits at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, told reporters “You can tell everyone’s up for it”.

“Everyone standing on the field has the desire to play, has the desire to win,” said Kimmich.

“I think you could tell from outside that we had the desire to play football and the drive to defend.”