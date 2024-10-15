FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Brazil trusting local players as under-pressure Argentina faces rising Bolivia

No Neymar, no Vinicius Júnior, no problem for Brazil.

Two players from local giant Botafogo rescued Brazil and coach Dorival Júnior from another embarrassment last Friday in a last-minute 2-1 victory at Chile in South American qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Under pressure from fans and even the country’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Júnior is expected to give more playing time to Botafogo strikers Igor Jesus and Luiz Henrique, the scorers in Santiago.

Jesus, and not Real Madrid striker Endrick, is once more set to start as a centre forward, and Henrique is a likely substitute for Savinho in the second half.

But for their goals, a fourth straight loss in qualifying for Brazil could have meant the beginning of the end for coach Júnior, who took over only in January.

Going by Monday’s training, Júnior could be set to use another local player as a replacement for the suspended Lucas Paquetá. Flamengo midfielder Gerson’s presence would beef up the team’s physicality against Peru in Brasilia on Tuesday night.

Two other new players are also expected to be in Brazil’s starting 11 - right back Vanderson replacing Danilo, and midfielder André taking the place of Bruno Guimarães.

The rescue act by the two Botafogo players has reignited an old debate in Brazil; should the national team feature only players from the big European leagues for major competitions?

President Lula had his say.

“I was watching (Brazil vs. Chile), and I only knew the goalkeeper (Ederson), the PSG defender (Marquinhos), Rodrygo and Raphinha, who I recognized because of his hairstyle,” Lula told radio CBN in an interview. “I didn’t know these players. They should get those who play here in Brazil to play for the national team.”

Since he took over Brazil, Júnior has called on 20 local-based players. Tuesday’s match could make the case for other local talents in the squad such as Botafogo left-back Alex Telles and Cruzeiro midfielder Matheus Pereira.

Brazil rose to fourth on the table with 13 points, behind Lionel Messi’s Argentina (19), Colombia (16), and Uruguay (15).

Argentina facing boosted Bolivia

Argentina tops the standings but is under a little pressure when it welcomes Bolivia in Buenos Aires on Tuesday. The Argentines have taken just one point from their last two qualifiers - a 2-1 defeat at Colombia and a 1-1 draw with Venezuela.

Defender Cristian Romero will replace German Pezzella after serving a suspension. Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who did not play against Venezuela, is a likely replacement for Thiago Almada. And striker Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez are in contention for the starting lineup.

Bolivia has a different attitude than the team which succumbed to Argentina 3-0 in La Paz at the start of qualifying a year ago.

Under new coach Óscar Villegas and following the move to Estadio Municipal in El Alto, 4,150 meters above sea level, Bolivia has won three consecutive matches in qualifying against Venezuela, Chile, and Colombia.

Bolivia has risen to fifth place, inside the top six positions that directly qualify for the World Cup. The Bolivians last qualified for the World Cup in 1994.