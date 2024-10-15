MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Football is the strawberry cake that was taken out of my mouth: Pogba after reduced doping ban

Capped 91 times for France, Pogba tested positive for testosterone in August 2023 after a match between Juventus and Udinese in Italy.

Published : Oct 15, 2024 08:43 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Pogba, who is under contract with Italian giant Juventus until 2026, will be able to return to competitive football from March 11 next year, four days before his 32nd birthday.
FILE PHOTO: Pogba, who is under contract with Italian giant Juventus until 2026, will be able to return to competitive football from March 11 next year, four days before his 32nd birthday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Pogba, who is under contract with Italian giant Juventus until 2026, will be able to return to competitive football from March 11 next year, four days before his 32nd birthday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

French international Paul Pogba said on Monday that he was hungry to return to football after his doping ban was reduced from four years to 18 months last week.

“Football is the strawberry cake that was taken out of my mouth,” Pogba told L’Equipe television in an interview from the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris.

Pogba, who is under contract with Italian giant Juventus until 2026, will be able to return to competitive football from March 11 next year, four days before his 32nd birthday.

Capped 91 times for France, Pogba tested positive for testosterone in August 2023 after a match between Juventus and Udinese in Italy.

ALSO READ: Italy thumps Israel 4-1 to inch closer to quarterfinals

He was provisionally suspended in September of the same year and then banned for four years by the Italian National Anti-Doping Tribunal the following February.

Pogba’s representatives said the testosterone came from a food supplement prescribed by a doctor he consulted in the United States.

At the beginning of October, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) reduced this sanction to 18 months.

“The nightmare is over,” said Pogba, adding he was “really looking forward to coming back”.

Asked about a possible arrival in Ligue 1, Pogba, who has never played in the French league during his senior career, responded: “Why not?”

A key figure when France won the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Pogba collected four Serie A titles in his first stint at Juventus but had a string of problems, on and off the pitch, after his 2022 return from Manchester United.

He was also the victim of an alleged organised extortion, for which six men, including his brother Mathias, were last month ordered to stand trial.

Related Topics

Paul Pogba /

Court of Arbitration for Sport

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Football is the strawberry cake that was taken out of my mouth: Pogba after reduced doping ban
    AFP
  2. UEFA Nations League: France coach Deschamps’ trust in Kolo Muani rewarded in win over Belgium
    Team Sportstar
  3. UEFA Nations League: Italy thumps Israel 4-1 to inch closer to quarterfinals
    Reuters
  4. UEFA Nations League: Germany books quarterfinals berth as Leweling debut goal secures win over Dutch
    Reuters
  5. UEFA Nations League: Spain coach De La Fuente backs fringe players to step up in absence of main starters
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Football is the strawberry cake that was taken out of my mouth: Pogba after reduced doping ban
    AFP
  2. UEFA Nations League: France coach Deschamps’ trust in Kolo Muani rewarded in win over Belgium
    Team Sportstar
  3. UEFA Nations League: Italy thumps Israel 4-1 to inch closer to quarterfinals
    Reuters
  4. UEFA Nations League: Germany books quarterfinals berth as Leweling debut goal secures win over Dutch
    Reuters
  5. UEFA Nations League: Spain coach De La Fuente backs fringe players to step up in absence of main starters
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Football is the strawberry cake that was taken out of my mouth: Pogba after reduced doping ban
    AFP
  2. UEFA Nations League: France coach Deschamps’ trust in Kolo Muani rewarded in win over Belgium
    Team Sportstar
  3. UEFA Nations League: Italy thumps Israel 4-1 to inch closer to quarterfinals
    Reuters
  4. UEFA Nations League: Germany books quarterfinals berth as Leweling debut goal secures win over Dutch
    Reuters
  5. UEFA Nations League: Spain coach De La Fuente backs fringe players to step up in absence of main starters
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment