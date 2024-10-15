MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA Nations League: Italy thumps Israel 4-1 to inch closer to quarterfinals

The win kept Italy at the top of League A Group Two with 10 points, one ahead of France, which beat third-placed Belgium 2-1.

Published : Oct 15, 2024 08:16 IST , UDINE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Italy’s Giovanni Di Lorenzo celebrates scoring their second goal with Mateo Retegui.
Italy’s Giovanni Di Lorenzo celebrates scoring their second goal with Mateo Retegui. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Italy’s Giovanni Di Lorenzo celebrates scoring their second goal with Mateo Retegui. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Italy defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo scored twice in an energising 4-1 win at home over Israel in the Nations League on Monday as Luciano Spalletti’s side put one foot in the quarterfinals.

The win kept Italy at the top of League A Group Two with 10 points, one ahead of France, which beat third-placed Belgium 2-1. Italy needs at least one point from its two remaining group games to guarantee a place in the next round.

Striker Mateo Retegui broke the deadlock by firing a penalty into the top corner in the 41st minute After the break, Di Lorenzo headed the second from Giacomo Raspadori’s free kick.

Mohammed Abu Fani pulled a goal back for Israel in the 66th direct from a corner before Federico Dimarco set up Davide Frattesi for Italy’s third, and Di Lorenzo sealed the win with a low shot from the edge of the box.

ALSO READ: Germany books quarterfinals berth as Leweling debut goal secures win over Dutch

Italy dominated possession from the start, but Israel managed a good chance early on through Oscar Gloukh, who struck just wide from the edge of the box before visiting goalkeeper Omri Glazer did well to block Retegui from close range.

Glazer showed off his skills again soon after, denying Retegui once more before the striker eventually got his name on the scoresheet after Italy was awarded a penalty for Dor Peretz’s foul on Sandro Tonali before the break.

Di Lorenzo doubled the lead for the host in the 54th minute, netting Giacomo Raspadori’s free-kick with a header that bounced in front of the goalkeeper and went inside the right post.

Israel pulled a goal back against the run of play, given after a VAR check.

But Italy only grew in confidence, and Frattesi made it 3-1 in the 72nd minute with a low first-time finish before Di Lorenzo wrapped up the points seven minutes later.

Since netting for Italy in September 2021 against Lithuania, Di Lorenzo has scored five goals for his country, while defensive colleague Dimarco has three.

Israel, which was promoted to the top-tier League A in the previous edition, is bottom of the group standings without a point.

Italy, which squandered a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw against the Belgians last week, travels to Belgium in November before its final home fixture against France.

Related Topics

Italy /

Israel /

UEFA Nations League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Nations League: Italy thumps Israel 4-1 to inch closer to quarterfinals
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Nations League: Germany books quarterfinals berth as Leweling debut goal secures win over Dutch
    Reuters
  3. UEFA Nations League: Spain coach De La Fuente backs fringe players to step up in absence of main starters
    Reuters
  4. PAK vs ENG Live Streaming Info, 2nd Test: When and where to watch England tour of Pakistan 2024; match details, full squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. UEFA Nations League: Kolo Muani brace leads France to 2-1 win against Belgium
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. UEFA Nations League: Italy thumps Israel 4-1 to inch closer to quarterfinals
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Nations League: Germany books quarterfinals berth as Leweling debut goal secures win over Dutch
    Reuters
  3. UEFA Nations League: Spain coach De La Fuente backs fringe players to step up in absence of main starters
    Reuters
  4. Fighting racism in Spain is my lifelong mission, says Nico Williams
    Reuters
  5. AFCON 2025: Stranded Nigeria boycotts Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Nations League: Italy thumps Israel 4-1 to inch closer to quarterfinals
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Nations League: Germany books quarterfinals berth as Leweling debut goal secures win over Dutch
    Reuters
  3. UEFA Nations League: Spain coach De La Fuente backs fringe players to step up in absence of main starters
    Reuters
  4. PAK vs ENG Live Streaming Info, 2nd Test: When and where to watch England tour of Pakistan 2024; match details, full squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. UEFA Nations League: Kolo Muani brace leads France to 2-1 win against Belgium
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment