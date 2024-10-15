UEFA Nations League: Italy thumps Israel 4-1 to inch closer to quarterfinals

Italy defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo scored twice in an energising 4-1 win at home over Israel in the Nations League on Monday as Luciano Spalletti’s side put one foot in the quarterfinals.

The win kept Italy at the top of League A Group Two with 10 points, one ahead of France, which beat third-placed Belgium 2-1. Italy needs at least one point from its two remaining group games to guarantee a place in the next round.

Striker Mateo Retegui broke the deadlock by firing a penalty into the top corner in the 41st minute After the break, Di Lorenzo headed the second from Giacomo Raspadori’s free kick.

Mohammed Abu Fani pulled a goal back for Israel in the 66th direct from a corner before Federico Dimarco set up Davide Frattesi for Italy’s third, and Di Lorenzo sealed the win with a low shot from the edge of the box.

Italy dominated possession from the start, but Israel managed a good chance early on through Oscar Gloukh, who struck just wide from the edge of the box before visiting goalkeeper Omri Glazer did well to block Retegui from close range.

Glazer showed off his skills again soon after, denying Retegui once more before the striker eventually got his name on the scoresheet after Italy was awarded a penalty for Dor Peretz’s foul on Sandro Tonali before the break.

Di Lorenzo doubled the lead for the host in the 54th minute, netting Giacomo Raspadori’s free-kick with a header that bounced in front of the goalkeeper and went inside the right post.

Israel pulled a goal back against the run of play, given after a VAR check.

But Italy only grew in confidence, and Frattesi made it 3-1 in the 72nd minute with a low first-time finish before Di Lorenzo wrapped up the points seven minutes later.

Since netting for Italy in September 2021 against Lithuania, Di Lorenzo has scored five goals for his country, while defensive colleague Dimarco has three.

Israel, which was promoted to the top-tier League A in the previous edition, is bottom of the group standings without a point.

Italy, which squandered a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw against the Belgians last week, travels to Belgium in November before its final home fixture against France.