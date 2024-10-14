MagazineBuy Print

Fighting racism in Spain is my lifelong mission, says Nico Williams

Williams, who played a pivotal role in Spain’s victory at this year’s European Championship, said he embodies a multicultural Spain, having been born in the country to Ghanaian parents.

Published : Oct 14, 2024 23:34 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams suffered racist abuse at Atletico Madrid last season
Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams suffered racist abuse at Atletico Madrid last season
infoIcon

Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams suffered racist abuse at Atletico Madrid last season | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Spain forward Nico Williams said fighting racism was his life goal following multiple incidents of racist abuse against Black players in the country, including himself, and Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr.

The Athletic Bilbao forward suffered racist abuse at Atletico Madrid last season, leading the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to order a partial closure of Atletico’s south stand for two matches.

Clubs and players alike have been outspoken about the issue with Brazilian Vinicius saying in September that Spain should be stripped of its 2030 World Cup hosting duties unless significant progress is made in addressing the issue of racism in the country.

“My brother (Bilbao and Ghana forward Inaki Williams) and I, as black people, have an important task in this life, which is the fight against racism,” Williams said in an interview with Spanish daily El Mundo.

“It’s my number one goal. As a public figure, to contribute to that fight, I cannot be sidetracked or become a freak and not have my feet on the ground,” he added.

ALSO READ | Tests show no major injury to Lamine Yamal after leaving Spain squad with muscle problem

The rise in racist abuse has sparked numerous anti-racism efforts by the RFEF and La Liga. In June, the Magistrate’s Court of Valencia made history by issuing the first conviction for racist insults in a soccer stadium in Spain.

Last month, a Mallorca fan was issued a 12-month suspended prison sentence for racially insulting Vinicius and Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze. A minor who racially insulted Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni was banned from stadiums for one year and made to pay a fine.

“I think that Spain is moving forward on the right path and we must continue like this. I am very happy to see that progress is being made,” Williams said.

“There are always people who try to sell another image of immigrants, but they are a minority,” he added.

Williams, who played a pivotal role in Spain’s victory at this year’s European Championship, said he embodies a multicultural Spain, having been born in the country to Ghanaian parents.

“It is important to make everyone aware that many people come to Spain to earn their bread, to try to achieve a future that they do not have in their countries and to give a better life to their children. My family did that journey. I am going to try to do everything in my power so that these people (immigrants) can have a better life,” he added.

