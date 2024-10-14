MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA to open dialogue on transfer rules after EU verdict

FIFA will start negotiations with the sport’s stakeholders on the transfer system after the European Union (EU) ruled that some of its aspects were unlawful, the soccer governing body said on Monday.

Published : Oct 14, 2024 14:41 IST , BRUSSELS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: FIFA will start negotiations with the sport’s stakeholders on the transfer system after the European Union (EU) ruled that some of its aspects were unlawful.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: FIFA will start negotiations with the sport’s stakeholders on the transfer system after the European Union (EU) ruled that some of its aspects were unlawful. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: FIFA will start negotiations with the sport’s stakeholders on the transfer system after the European Union (EU) ruled that some of its aspects were unlawful. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

FIFA will start negotiations with the sport’s stakeholders on the transfer system after the European Union (EU) ruled that some of its aspects were unlawful, the soccer governing body said on Monday.

“In the coming days, FIFA will formally invite stakeholders to comment on and propose ideas in relation to article 17 of the RSTP (“Consequences of terminating a contract without just cause”) with a view to consolidating the proposals and identifying the best way forward,” FIFA said in a statement.

FIFA’s Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP) say a player who terminates a contract before its term “without just cause” is liable to pay compensation to the club, and when the player joins a new club they will be jointly liable for payment of compensation.

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), ruling on a high-profile case linked to former France player Lassana Diarra, stated on October 4 that these dispositions were unlawful, and the judgment is expected to prompt FIFA to revamp its transfer regulations.

ALSO READ | FIFA urged to put more human rights scrutiny into 2034 World Cup deal with Saudi Arabia

“The rules in question are such as to impede the free movement of professional footballers wishing to develop their activity by going to work for a new club,” the Luxembourg-based CJEU said.

FIFA has acknowledged that the rules would be amended.

“FIFA looks forward to developing its regulatory framework further, obviously taking into account views and input from all relevant and affected parties,” FIFA chief legal & compliance officer Emilio Garcia Silvero said.

While Diarra’s legal team said the whole transfer system would change following the EU’s ruling, FIFA argued that only part of the regulations would be affected.

“The international transfer system consists of many elements: for example, rules concerning registration periods; the transfer and registration of players; the application of sporting sanctions in certain cases; training compensations and solidarity mechanisms to reward training clubs; the international transfer of minors; the dispute resolution system to protect players and clubs alike in case of a breach of contract anywhere around the world; the protection of female players, coaches, national teams and much more,” Garcia Silvero explained on Monday.

“All these vital elements are basically unaffected by the Diarra ruling.” 

Related stories

Related Topics

FIFA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Delhi SG Pipers men’s squad, Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hockey India League 2024 Auction: How much money does each franchise have left in its purse after day 1?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction Day 2 LIVE: Victor Wegnez goes to Soorma Hockey Club at 40 lakhs; Tomas Domene joins Delhi SG Pipers for 36 lakhs
    Team Sportstar
  4. England Playing XI for second Pakistan Test: Stokes, Potts return; Atkinson, Woakes rested
    Team Sportstar
  5. Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers men’s squad, Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. FIFA to open dialogue on transfer rules after EU verdict
    Reuters
  2. Former France captain Amandine Henry retires from international football
    Reuters
  3. UEFA Nations League: France coach Deschamps expects fired-up Belgium in high-stakes clash
    Reuters
  4. UEFA Nations League: Italy coach Spalletti keeping options open for Israel match
    Reuters
  5. UEFA Nations League: England’s Carsley stays silent on job aspirations after win over Finland
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Delhi SG Pipers men’s squad, Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hockey India League 2024 Auction: How much money does each franchise have left in its purse after day 1?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction Day 2 LIVE: Victor Wegnez goes to Soorma Hockey Club at 40 lakhs; Tomas Domene joins Delhi SG Pipers for 36 lakhs
    Team Sportstar
  4. England Playing XI for second Pakistan Test: Stokes, Potts return; Atkinson, Woakes rested
    Team Sportstar
  5. Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers men’s squad, Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment