MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA Nations League: France coach Deschamps expects fired-up Belgium in high-stakes clash

France coach Didier Deschamps said on Sunday that his side were bracing for an especially intense encounter when they travel to face Belgium in the Nations League Group A2 clash on Monday.

Published : Oct 14, 2024 11:25 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
France coach Didier Deschamps expects an especially intense encounter against Belgium in the Nations League Group A2 clash. 
France coach Didier Deschamps expects an especially intense encounter against Belgium in the Nations League Group A2 clash.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

France coach Didier Deschamps expects an especially intense encounter against Belgium in the Nations League Group A2 clash.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

France coach Didier Deschamps said on Sunday that his side were bracing for an especially intense encounter when they travel to face Belgium in the Nations League Group A2 clash on Monday.

The Belgians are aiming for their first competitive victory over neighbours in 43 years, having last beaten France in a World Cup qualifier in 1981.

Since then, Belgium has two victories over the French in friendlies, the most recent in 2015 when they won 4-3 away.

The Belgians are three points adrift of group leaders Italy and two behind second-placed France at the midway point, with a top-two finish essential to secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

A home loss to France coupled with an expected Italian victory over Israel could all but dash its hopes of advancing to the knockout stages with two rounds left to play.

READ | Nations League: England’s Carsley stays silent on job aspirations after win over Finland

“We will have a motivated Belgian team, like they always are, but even more so on Monday. There’s definitely a rivalry,” Deschamps told reporters on Sunday.

“We face each other often in competitions, but not so much in friendlies. We often meet in decisive matches. So there’s a rivalry since we are neighbours, but not animosity and no bad blood because the players know each other.”

“I’m not convinced our past wins give us a psychological edge. It is history ... and the players aren’t the same either.”

Les Bleus thrashed Israel 4-1 in Budapest while Belgium earned a 2-2 draw in Italy on Thursday, having been two goals behind inside 24 minutes.

Belgium is without midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and forward Romelu Lukaku for the France game after they asked not to be considered for this international window.

France is missing talisman Kylian Mbappe, who is facing criticism at home for not taking part in the games against Israel and Belgium while being fit to play for Real Madrid.

Mbappe’s Real teammate Aurelien Tchouameni will retain the France captaincy after taking the armband in his absence. 

Related Topics

Didier Deschamps

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction Day 2 LIVE Updates: Players, base price details, live-streaming info and more
    Team Sportstar
  2. UP Rudras squad, Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hockey India League 2024 Auction: How much money does each franchise have left in its purse after day 1?
    Team Sportstar
  4. UEFA Nations League: France coach Deschamps expects fired-up Belgium in high-stakes clash
    Reuters
  5. Tamil Nadu Dragons squad, Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. UEFA Nations League: France coach Deschamps expects fired-up Belgium in high-stakes clash
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Nations League: Italy coach Spalletti keeping options open for Israel match
    Reuters
  3. UEFA Nations League: England’s Carsley stays silent on job aspirations after win over Finland
    Reuters
  4. Pulisic, Pepi and McKennie among five out for USA match in Mexico
    AP
  5. UEFA Nations League: Arnautovic helps Austria seal 5-1 win over Norway
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction Day 2 LIVE Updates: Players, base price details, live-streaming info and more
    Team Sportstar
  2. UP Rudras squad, Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hockey India League 2024 Auction: How much money does each franchise have left in its purse after day 1?
    Team Sportstar
  4. UEFA Nations League: France coach Deschamps expects fired-up Belgium in high-stakes clash
    Reuters
  5. Tamil Nadu Dragons squad, Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment