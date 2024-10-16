MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

‘I want to help to make it happen’, says Tuchel about England international trophy pursuit

Tuchel, who has been out of work since leaving Bayern Munich at the end of last season, will begin his role in January on an 18-month deal to the end of the 2026 World Cup.

Published : Oct 16, 2024 19:49 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Thomas Tuchel speaks to the media during a press conference after he is announced as the new England manager at Wembley Stadium.
Thomas Tuchel speaks to the media during a press conference after he is announced as the new England manager at Wembley Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Thomas Tuchel speaks to the media during a press conference after he is announced as the new England manager at Wembley Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Thomas Tuchel said the offer to become England manager came at the right time as he aims to end the Three Lions’ wait to win a major tournament for the first time since 1966.

The former Chelsea boss was announced on Wednesday as the permanent successor to Gareth Southgate, who led England to back-to-back finals of the European Championship.

Tuchel, who has been out of work since leaving Bayern Munich at the end of last season, will begin his role in January on an 18-month deal to the end of the 2026 World Cup.

“The offer came in the absolutely right time,” Tuchel said as he was unveiled at a press conference at Wembley.

“Now I have to live up to it of course. I know that there are some trophies missing in the federation and, of course, I want to help to make it happen.”

Tuchel led Chelsea to Champions League glory in 2021 and has also won major trophies in a decorated coaching career at Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

ALSO READ | Messi: I didn’t set any date or deadline about my future

However, the appointment of a third foreign manager of the England men’s national team has drawn some criticism.

Tuchel joked he was “sorry” for holding a German passport, but hopes to prove his doubters wrong with results.

“Hopefully I can convince them and show them and prove to them that I’m proud to be the English manager,” added Tuchel.

“I will do everything to show respect to this role and to this country and the target for the next 18 months is (the World Cup), nothing else and the biggest one in football.”

England will be among the favourites for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico thanks to a richly-talented generation of players.

The Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham said they had interviewed 10 candidates, including English ones, but that Tuchel provided the best shot at an elusive major title.

“Thomas was absolutely outstanding, providing a really clear vision for the role and how he would work with our players to get the best out of them, and to give us the best chance in the World Cup,” said Bullingham.

Related stories

Related Topics

Thomas Tuchel /

England /

Bayern Munich /

2026 World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, October 16: Sukant Kadam to compete in Inclusive Games in Madrid
    Team Sportstar
  2. ‘I want to help to make it happen’, says Tuchel about England international trophy pursuit
    AFP
  3. Tamil Nadu Dragons squad, Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25 Teams: Complete list of men’s squads of all eight HIL franchises
    Team Sportstar
  5. Shakib Al Hasan set for farewell Test at home, included in Bangladesh squad for first South Africa Test
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. ‘I want to help to make it happen’, says Tuchel about England international trophy pursuit
    AFP
  2. IND vs PAK, SAFF Women’s Championship 2024: It’s always exciting to face Pakistan, says Ashalata
    PTI
  3. Messi never ceases to amaze, Argentina boss Scaloni says
    Reuters
  4. Brazil not the finished article despite Peru pummelling, Dorival says
    Reuters
  5. Thomas Tuchel hired as England head coach ahead of 2026 World Cup
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, October 16: Sukant Kadam to compete in Inclusive Games in Madrid
    Team Sportstar
  2. ‘I want to help to make it happen’, says Tuchel about England international trophy pursuit
    AFP
  3. Tamil Nadu Dragons squad, Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25 Teams: Complete list of men’s squads of all eight HIL franchises
    Team Sportstar
  5. Shakib Al Hasan set for farewell Test at home, included in Bangladesh squad for first South Africa Test
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment