‘I want to help to make it happen’, says Tuchel about England international trophy pursuit

Thomas Tuchel said the offer to become England manager came at the right time as he aims to end the Three Lions’ wait to win a major tournament for the first time since 1966.

The former Chelsea boss was announced on Wednesday as the permanent successor to Gareth Southgate, who led England to back-to-back finals of the European Championship.

Tuchel, who has been out of work since leaving Bayern Munich at the end of last season, will begin his role in January on an 18-month deal to the end of the 2026 World Cup.

“The offer came in the absolutely right time,” Tuchel said as he was unveiled at a press conference at Wembley.

“Now I have to live up to it of course. I know that there are some trophies missing in the federation and, of course, I want to help to make it happen.”

Tuchel led Chelsea to Champions League glory in 2021 and has also won major trophies in a decorated coaching career at Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

ALSO READ | Messi: I didn’t set any date or deadline about my future

However, the appointment of a third foreign manager of the England men’s national team has drawn some criticism.

Tuchel joked he was “sorry” for holding a German passport, but hopes to prove his doubters wrong with results.

“Hopefully I can convince them and show them and prove to them that I’m proud to be the English manager,” added Tuchel.

“I will do everything to show respect to this role and to this country and the target for the next 18 months is (the World Cup), nothing else and the biggest one in football.”

England will be among the favourites for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico thanks to a richly-talented generation of players.

The Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham said they had interviewed 10 candidates, including English ones, but that Tuchel provided the best shot at an elusive major title.

“Thomas was absolutely outstanding, providing a really clear vision for the role and how he would work with our players to get the best out of them, and to give us the best chance in the World Cup,” said Bullingham.