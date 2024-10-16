MagazineBuy Print

Brazil not the finished article despite Peru pummelling, Dorival says

The win puts Brazil fourth in South American qualifying with 16 points from 10 matches.

Published : Oct 16, 2024 16:40 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Luiz Henrique hugs Dorival Junior, Head Coach of Brazil after the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier match against Peru.
Luiz Henrique hugs Dorival Junior, Head Coach of Brazil after the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier match against Peru. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Luiz Henrique hugs Dorival Junior, Head Coach of Brazil after the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier match against Peru. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Brazil enjoyed a thumping 4-0 win over Peru in a 2026 World Cup qualifier on Tuesday to build on the momentum from last week’s come-from-behind win in Chile but head coach Dorival Junior said his side remains very much a work in progress.

Winger Raphinha converted a penalty in each half to guide an improved Brazil to a home win which sees the five-time World Cup winner sitting fourth in South American qualifying with 16 points from 10 matches.

The top six qualify directly for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Dorival’s side has been under pressure after failing to impress at the Copa America, suffering a second straight quarterfinal exit from a major tournament after losing to Croatia on penalties at the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Prior to the win over Chile, Brazil had lost four of five qualifiers and Dorival said there was still a lot of work to do.

READ | FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Raphinha’s brace helps Brazil thrash Peru 4-0

“We have to realise that this is a group in the making and that it needs adjustments,” he told reporters. “The team will still fluctuate. We’ll have better matches than this. But because of the attitude we had, we didn’t give our opponents a chance.

“We’ve got some tough games coming up and we need to be ready. I don’t delude myself with any situation, just as I didn’t despair when the disputes were rife.”

Brazil travels to Venezuela for its next World Cup qualifier on Nov. 14 and hosts third-placed Uruguay five days later.

