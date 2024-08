Kerala Blasters FC will begin its Indian Super League 2024-25 campaign with a fixture at home against Punjab FC on September 15, 2024 the league announced on Sunday.

KBFC will play its first away match against NorthEast United FC on September 29. This will be the first league campaign for the Kerala club under new manager Mikael Stahre.

Kerala Blasters ISL 2024-25 Schedule (until december):