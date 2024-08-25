MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan SG to meet Mumbai City in Indian Super League opener on September 13

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 will begin with the same teams it ended last season, with Mohun Bagan Super Giant facing Mumbai City FC on September 13, in Kolkata.

Published : Aug 25, 2024 19:05 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Mohun Bagan beat Mumbai to win its maiden Indian Super League Shield while Mumbai won the trophy in the final.
Mohun Bagan beat Mumbai to win its maiden Indian Super League Shield while Mumbai won the trophy in the final. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Mohun Bagan beat Mumbai to win its maiden Indian Super League Shield while Mumbai won the trophy in the final. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Mariners and the Islanders have developed as strange rivalry over the last season, with the pair finishing as the top two in both the races for the ISL Shield and the Championship. Mohun Bagan won the former, beating Mumbai City 2-1, while Petr Kratky’s side stunned a near-capacity crowd in Kolkata, beating the Mariners 3-1 on May 4.

Mohun Bagan has undergone several changes on and off the field, and will look to shine under head coach Jose Molina, who had steered Atletico de Kolkata to the ISL title in 2016.

It has also made several new signings, allowing Armando Sadiku to leave for FC Goa while replacing him with Jamie Maclaren, the highest-ever goalscorer in Australia’s top-division.

The Kolkata-based club is currently looking to defend the Durand Cup title, and plays Bengaluru FC in the semifinal on August 27, at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Mumbai City, on the other hand, has fielded its reserve side in the Durand Cup Cup 2024 while the first team completed its pre-season training in Thailand.

Having changed its head coach mid-season, from Des Buckingham to Kratky, the club finished on a high last season and will look to repeat a similar form this time around.

The opening weekend will also see Chennaiyin FC travel to Odisha FC, and Bengaluru FC take on East Bengal FC in the first double-header of the season on Saturday, September 14, with the matches kicking off at 5:00 PM IST and 7:30 PM IST respectively.

Kerala Blasters FC will host Punjab FC on Sunday, September 15 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi while Hyderabad FC will play their first game, an away fixture at Bengaluru FC on September 19.

This season of the Indian Super League will have 13 teams, with the addition of Mohammedan Sporting Club, who earned promotion to the ISL after finishing at the summit of the I-League.

