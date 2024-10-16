AB de Villiers, Alastair Cook and Neetu David inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the latest inductees into the ICC Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2024. This year, three cricketing legends — Alastair Cook, Neetu David, and AB de Villiers — join the roster as inductees 113, 114, and 115.

The Hall of Fame, established in January 2009 during the ICC’s centenary celebrations, honours the greatest players in cricket history.

Cook, a cornerstone of England cricket, represented his country over 250 times, leaving a lasting legacy as the highest run-scorer and century-maker in Test matches. He retired in 2018, having led England to numerous successes as captain.

Meanwhile, David made her mark as a skilled left-arm spinner for India, becoming the first Indian woman to claim 100 wickets in One-Day Internationals (ODIs). Her standout moment came in the 2005 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, where she topped the wicket-taking charts, helping India reach its first final.

AB de Villiers, known for his explosive batting style, amassed over 20,000 runs in international cricket over 14 years. Renowned for his innovative stroke play, he set multiple records for the fastest fifties, hundreds, and 150s in ODIs, cementing his status as one of the most formidable batters in the game.

The Class of 2024 will be celebrated in Dubai this week, coinciding with the end of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.