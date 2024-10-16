Bengaluru weather forecast for Thursday, October 17: Will rain delay toss on day 2 of India vs New Zealand Test

The first Test between India and New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru saw its opening day being called off due to persistent rain.

An intermittent drizzle kept the covers on throughout the day, prompting players like Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal to utilise the indoor practice facilities. The city has seen significant rainfall in recent days, which has kept the clay-soil pitch under wraps.

According to weather reports, Thursday is expected to bring cloudy skies and early showers, with scattered thunderstorms likely to develop later in the day. The chance of rain is estimated at 50 percent.

However, the predictions show only a few showers during the match, which is scheduled to have an early start at 9:15 AM IST. Toss wil take place at 8:45 AM IST.

How good is Chinnaswamy’s drainage system?

Chinnaswamy Stadium is famous for having one of the best drainage systems in the country. The SubAir system enables the ground to be ready for play just 15 minutes after rain stops, regardless of how heavy the downpour was.

This advanced sub-surface aeration and vacuum-powered drainage system, installed by SubAir Systems in 2017, can remove water from the field at an impressive rate of 10,000 liters per minute.