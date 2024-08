East Bengal will begin its Indian Super League 2024-25 campaign, travelling to Kanteerava Stadium to face Bengaluru FC on September 14, the league announced on Sunday.

The Red-and-Gold brigade will play its first home match against FC Goa on September 27. This will be the second league campaign for the Kolkata-based outfit club under head coach Carles Cuadrat.

East Bengal’s ISL 2024-25 Schedule (until december):