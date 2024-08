Mohun Bagan Super Giant will begin its Indian Super League 2024-25 campaign, hosting Mumbai City FC in a repeat fixture of the final, on September 13, 2024, the league announced on Sunday.

The Mariners will play their first away match against Bengaluru FC on September 28. This will be the first league campaign for the Kolkata-based outfit club under new head coach Jose Molina.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s ISL 2024-25 Schedule (until december):