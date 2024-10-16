MagazineBuy Print

Top 10 international goalscorers in men’s football: Ronaldo on top with 133 goals; Messi second with 112

Former Indian captain Sunil Chhetri shares the fourth spot with 94 goals, while Brazilian star Neymar shares joint-tenth spot with Zambia’s Godfrey Chitalu with 79 goals.

Published : Oct 16, 2024 11:21 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
L-R: Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Lionel Messi of Argentina.
L-R: Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Lionel Messi of Argentina. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

L-R: Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Lionel Messi of Argentina. | Photo Credit: AFP

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo maintains his position as the top international goalscorer in men’s football, with 133 goals in 216 appearances.

Following Ronaldo in second is Argentina’s World Cup-winning team captain, Lionel Messi, who has 112 international goals.

Former Iranian footballer Ali Daei is in second spot with 109 goals

Former Indian captain Sunil Chhetri shares the fourth spot with 94 goals.

Brazilian star shares joint-tenth spot with Zambia’s Godfrey Chitalu with 79 goals, but the latter is higher placed because he did it in fewer matches.

Rank Player Country Goals Caps
1 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 133 216
2 Lionel Messi Argentina 112 189
3 Ali Daei Iran 108 148
4 Sunil Chhetri India 94 151
5 Mokhtar Dahari Malaysia 89 142
6 Ali Mabkhout United Arab Emirates 85 114
6 Romelu Lukaku Belgium 85 119
8 Ferenc Puskás Hungary 84 85
8 Robert Lewandowski Poland 84 156
10 Godfrey Chitalu Zambia 79 111
10 Neymar Brazil 79 128

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
