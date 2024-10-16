Top 10 international goalscorers in men’s football: Ronaldo on top with 133 goals; Messi second with 112

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo maintains his position as the top international goalscorer in men’s football, with 133 goals in 216 appearances.

Following Ronaldo in second is Argentina’s World Cup-winning team captain, Lionel Messi, who has 112 international goals.

Former Iranian footballer Ali Daei is in second spot with 109 goals

Former Indian captain Sunil Chhetri shares the fourth spot with 94 goals.

Brazilian star shares joint-tenth spot with Zambia’s Godfrey Chitalu with 79 goals, but the latter is higher placed because he did it in fewer matches.