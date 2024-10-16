MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA Nations League: Poland coach Probierz praises team’s resilience in thrilling 3-3 draw with Croatia

The host led 1-0 through captain Piotr Zielinski, but Croatia scored three goals in seven first-half minutes to turn the match on its head.

Published : Oct 16, 2024 08:58 IST , WARSAW - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Poland’s head coach Michal Probierz arrives for the the UEFA Nations League match between Poland and Croatia in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024.
Poland’s head coach Michal Probierz arrives for the the UEFA Nations League match between Poland and Croatia in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Poland’s head coach Michal Probierz arrives for the the UEFA Nations League match between Poland and Croatia in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Poland coach Michal Probierz praised his team’s resilience and attacking response after it fought back to secure a 3-3 home draw following a Croatian blitz in the Nations League on Tuesday.

The host led 1-0 through captain Piotr Zielinski, but Croatia scored three goals in seven first-half minutes to turn the match on its head.

Poland, however, staged a comeback, ultimately securing a point with goals from Nicola Zalewski and Sebastian Szymanski.

“Those seven minutes shook us, so all the more credit to the team for getting back up,” Probierz said.

“We conceded goals too easily. There were mistakes in our defensive play. But we are happy because we were able to counteract that with our play in attacking areas.

“Everyone wants to win, that’s what matters most to me. Unfortunately, that was missing today. Our defence faltered, and we conceded those goals in static situations.”

However, the 52-year-old remained optimistic about his side.

ALSO READ: Denmark’s Eriksen strikes again in 2-2 comeback draw away to Switzerland

“We are still learning football at a high level, and we showed today that we can play one-on-one,” he said.

“There are also many positives. The young ones show that they want to play and can play.”

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic also had mixed feelings after the match.

“We had a 3-1 lead, and we were playing very well, but then we conceded a goal and brought Poland back into the game. Even so, it was a fantastic response after being 1-0 down,” he told reporters.

Poland goalkeeper Marcin Bulka conceded a flurry of goals in a short space of time but also made several saves.

“It was an absolutely crazy game. We started well, but then conceded three in a matter of minutes,” he said.

“It felt hopeless, but we managed to come back. I am glad that we left with a point, but I regret that we did not score a fourth.”

Related Topics

Poland /

Denmark /

UEFA Nations League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ: Rain reduces to light drizzle in Bengaluru ahead of India vs New Zealand 1st Test
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Toss delayed due to rain in Bengaluru ahead of IND-NZ opening match
    Team Sportstar
  3. UEFA Nations League: Poland coach Probierz praises team’s resilience in thrilling 3-3 draw with Croatia
    Reuters
  4. UEFA Nations League: Denmark’s Eriksen strikes again in 2-2 comeback draw away to Switzerland
    Reuters
  5. UEFA Nations League: Poland snatches point after fightback against Croatia
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. UEFA Nations League: Poland coach Probierz praises team’s resilience in thrilling 3-3 draw with Croatia
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Nations League: Denmark’s Eriksen strikes again in 2-2 comeback draw away to Switzerland
    Reuters
  3. UEFA Nations League: Poland snatches point after fightback against Croatia
    Reuters
  4. UEFA Nations League: Spain books quarterfinal berth with 3-0 win over Serbia
    Reuters
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Messi grabs hat-trick as Argentina thumps Bolivia 6-0
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ: Rain reduces to light drizzle in Bengaluru ahead of India vs New Zealand 1st Test
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Toss delayed due to rain in Bengaluru ahead of IND-NZ opening match
    Team Sportstar
  3. UEFA Nations League: Poland coach Probierz praises team’s resilience in thrilling 3-3 draw with Croatia
    Reuters
  4. UEFA Nations League: Denmark’s Eriksen strikes again in 2-2 comeback draw away to Switzerland
    Reuters
  5. UEFA Nations League: Poland snatches point after fightback against Croatia
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment