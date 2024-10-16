FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Raphinha’s brace helps Brazil thrash Peru 4-0

Brazil edged past Peru 4-0 in its FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match at the Arena BRB Mane Garrincha in Brasilia on Wednesday.

Brazil started match with attacking intent and started to make inroads in Peruvian half, however, La Blanquirroja’s compact defensive shape made it difficult for the Selecao.

In the 37th minute, Barcelona forward Raphinha scored from the spot to give the five-time World Champions lead after Peru defender Miguel Araujo handled the ball inside the box.

The 27-year-old then doubled Selecao’s lead once again from the spot in the 53rd minute after Manchester City forward Savinho was fouled inside the box by Carlos Zambrano.

Substitute Andreas Pereira and Luiz Henrique also got into the scoresheet to make it 4-0 for the night.

With this win, Brazil solidifies its position position at the fourth spot with 16 points from 10 matches, three points ahead of Ecuador in fifth position.