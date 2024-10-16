MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Raphinha’s brace helps Brazil thrash Peru 4-0

In the 37th minute, Barcelona forward Raphinha scored from the spot to give the five-time World Champions lead after Peru defender Miguel Araujo handled the ball inside the box.

Published : Oct 16, 2024 08:10 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Brazil’s Raphinha celebrates scoring his side’s opening goal against Peru.
Brazil’s Raphinha celebrates scoring his side’s opening goal against Peru. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Brazil’s Raphinha celebrates scoring his side’s opening goal against Peru. | Photo Credit: AP

Brazil edged past Peru 4-0 in its FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match at the Arena BRB Mane Garrincha in Brasilia on Wednesday.

Brazil started match with attacking intent and started to make inroads in Peruvian half, however, La Blanquirroja’s compact defensive shape made it difficult for the Selecao.

In the 37th minute, Barcelona forward Raphinha scored from the spot to give the five-time World Champions lead after Peru defender Miguel Araujo handled the ball inside the box.

The 27-year-old then doubled Selecao’s lead once again from the spot in the 53rd minute after Manchester City forward Savinho was fouled inside the box by Carlos Zambrano.

Substitute Andreas Pereira and Luiz Henrique also got into the scoresheet to make it 4-0 for the night.

With this win, Brazil solidifies its position position at the fourth spot with 16 points from 10 matches, three points ahead of Ecuador in fifth position.

Related Topics

Brazil /

Peru /

FIFA World Cup 2026 /

Raphinha

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazil vs Peru LIVE Score, BRA 4-0 PER, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Henrique, Pereira join Raphinha on scoresheet
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA Nations League: Spain books quarterfinal berth with 3-0 win over Serbia
    Reuters
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Messi grabs hat-trick as Argentina thumps Bolivia 6-0
    AFP
  4. India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Rain threat looms in Bengaluru as IND faces NZ; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Raphinha’s brace helps Brazil thrash Peru 4-0
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Raphinha’s brace helps Brazil thrash Peru 4-0
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Ronaldo frustrated as Scotland holds Portugal to 0-0 draw
    AFP
  3. SCO vs POR Highlights, UEFA Nations League: Ronaldo kept at bay as Scotland holds Portugal to 0-0 draw
    Team Sportstar
  4. Israel vs France UEFA Nations League match to be played with fans and in ‘usual conditions’
    AP
  5. Scotland vs Portugal LIVE streaming info, UEFA Nations League: When, where to watch Ronaldo play? Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazil vs Peru LIVE Score, BRA 4-0 PER, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Henrique, Pereira join Raphinha on scoresheet
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA Nations League: Spain books quarterfinal berth with 3-0 win over Serbia
    Reuters
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Messi grabs hat-trick as Argentina thumps Bolivia 6-0
    AFP
  4. India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Rain threat looms in Bengaluru as IND faces NZ; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Raphinha’s brace helps Brazil thrash Peru 4-0
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment