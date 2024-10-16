MagazineBuy Print

NBA: 76ers’ Paul George diagnosed with bone bruise but no structural damage after hyperextending knee

A nine-time All-Star, George was injured when his knee buckled on a defensive play in the second quarter of Monday’s game against Atlanta. He scored eight points in 12 minutes in a 104-89 victory.

Published : Oct 16, 2024 09:39 IST , Philadelphia - 2 MINS READ

AP
Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives against De’Andre Hunter #12 and Dyson Daniels #5 of the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter at State Farm Arena on October 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives against De'Andre Hunter #12 and Dyson Daniels #5 of the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter at State Farm Arena on October 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives against De’Andre Hunter #12 and Dyson Daniels #5 of the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter at State Farm Arena on October 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George has a bone bruise but did not suffer any structural damage when he hyperextended his left knee during a preseason game, the team said Tuesday.

“Everything checks out OK,” coach Nick Nurse told reporters at the team’s New Jersey complex after George had an initial exam. The team announced later in the day that an MRI showed the bone bruise but no structural damage.

The Sixers said he would be reevaluated again in about a week.

Even before the injury, George was not scheduled to play in Wednesday’s preseason game against Brooklyn.

A nine-time All-Star, George was injured when his knee buckled on a defensive play in the second quarter of Monday’s game against Atlanta. He scored eight points in 12 minutes in a 104-89 victory.

“I felt that it hyperextended, and immediately it was, all right, I need to get taken out and (looked at), but if you ask me, I’m not too concerned about it,” George told The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Sixers have been cautious with their star players and shut down centre Joel Embiid on Sunday for the rest of the preseason for what they called left knee management.

The Sixers — who signed George to a four-year, $212 million contract as a free agent this summer — are his fourth team, after seven years with Indiana, two with Oklahoma City and the last five as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers. He’s a six-time All-NBA selection and has averaged 20.8 points over 14 NBA seasons.

With George joining the 2023 NBA MVP in Embiid and All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey, the 76ers were expected to boast one of the most formidable trios in the league as they try to put together a nucleus that can compete with NBA champion Boston.

George played 76 games last season, the first time he played more than 56 since 2018-19.

