UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Ronaldo frustrated as Scotland holds Portugal to 0-0 draw

Cristiano Ronaldo made his 200th start for his country but failed to add to his 133 Portugal goals and stormed off the field at full-time ranting at the officials.

Published : Oct 16, 2024 02:34 IST , Glasgow - 0 MINS READ

AFP
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the match against Scotland.
infoIcon

Scotland frustrated Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in a 0-0 draw at Hampden on Tuesday to avoid losing five consecutive competitive games for the first time ever.

The home side needed a wonder save from Craig Gordon to deny Bruno Fernandes a winner in the closing stages but held out to secure its first point in the top tier of the Nations League.

Portugal remains on top of Group A1 but was made to wait to book its place in March’s quarterfinals.

On his 216th international appearance, Ronaldo made his 200th start for his country, more than 21 years on from his first.

However, the 39-year-old failed to add to his 133 Portugal goals and stormed off the field at full-time ranting at the officials.

Scotland has won just one of its last 16 games - a 2-0 friendly victory over Gibraltar in June - and remains without a victory in a competitive match for over a year.

But Steve Clarke’s men battled hard to stop the rot in Glasgow.

Scotland even had the best chance of the first half inside the opening five minutes when Scott McTominay headed too close to Diogo Costa from point-blank range.

Portugal quickly took control of possession without creating clear-cut chances. Francisco Conceicao spooned over early in the second period from Ronaldo’s lay-off.

Ronaldo then fired inches wide after making himself room for a shot amid a flurry of desperate challenges from Scottish defenders.

But it was Fernandes who had the best chance to claim all three points when the Manchester United captain’s powerful low strike was brilliantly parried by Gordon and collected at the second attempt by the 41-year-old goalkeeper.

Scotland is still on course for relegation from the top tier of the Nations League as it trails Poland, who drew 3-3 with Croatia, by three points with two games remaining.

Croatia sits second, three points behind the Portuguese, who it hosts next month.

