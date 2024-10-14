MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Former France captain Amandine Henry retires from international football

Amandine Henry, who captained France at the 2019 Women’s World Cup, earned 109 caps since making her debut in 2009 and scored 14 goals

Published : Oct 14, 2024 12:32 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Former France captain Amandine Henry retired from international football. (File Photo)
Former France captain Amandine Henry retired from international football. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Former France captain Amandine Henry retired from international football. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Former France captain Amandine Henry said on Sunday she has retired from international football.

The 35-year-old defensive midfielder, who captained France at the 2019 Women’s World Cup, earned 109 caps since making her debut in 2009 and scored 14 goals. She last played for France in July in Women’s Nations League qualifiers.

“After many years of passion, challenges and unforgettable memories, it is time for me to turn the page,” Henry wrote on social media.

READ | UEFA Nations League: France coach Deschamps expects fired-up Belgium in high-stakes clash

“These years spent defending our country’s colours have been some of the most rewarding of my life and have given me the chance to experience some extraordinary emotions.”

Henry did not play for France for over two years after falling out with former coach Corrine Diacre. She was included in the 2023 World Cup squad after Diacre was sacked but had to withdraw before the tournament due to a calf injury.

Henry, who has won seven Women’s Champions League titles with Olympique Lyonnaise, currently plays for Mexican side Toluca. 

Related Topics

Amandine Henry /

FIFA Women’s World Cup /

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction Day 2 LIVE: Victor Wegnez goes to Soorma Hockey Club at 40 lakhs; Tomas Domene joins Delhi SG Pipers for 36 lakhs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Former France captain Amandine Henry retires from international football
    Reuters
  3. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score Updates, Round 1 Day 4: TN posts huge win vs Saurashtra; Easwaran smashes 100; Mumbai in trouble vs Baroda as Bhargav scalpes five
    Team Sportstar
  4. Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers men’s squad, Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hockey India League 2024 Auction: How much money does each franchise have left in its purse after day 1?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Former France captain Amandine Henry retires from international football
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Nations League: France coach Deschamps expects fired-up Belgium in high-stakes clash
    Reuters
  3. UEFA Nations League: Italy coach Spalletti keeping options open for Israel match
    Reuters
  4. UEFA Nations League: England’s Carsley stays silent on job aspirations after win over Finland
    Reuters
  5. Pulisic, Pepi and McKennie among five out for USA match in Mexico
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction Day 2 LIVE: Victor Wegnez goes to Soorma Hockey Club at 40 lakhs; Tomas Domene joins Delhi SG Pipers for 36 lakhs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Former France captain Amandine Henry retires from international football
    Reuters
  3. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score Updates, Round 1 Day 4: TN posts huge win vs Saurashtra; Easwaran smashes 100; Mumbai in trouble vs Baroda as Bhargav scalpes five
    Team Sportstar
  4. Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers men’s squad, Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hockey India League 2024 Auction: How much money does each franchise have left in its purse after day 1?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment