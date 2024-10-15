MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: South Korea beats Iraq 3-2 to cement lead in AFC third round standings

Oh Hyeon-gyu and Lee Jae-Sung scored a goal each in the last 25 minutes of regulation time as South Korea beat Iraq in their FIFA World Cup 2026 third round qualifier on Tuesday.

Published : Oct 15, 2024 18:27 IST , Yongin - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lee Jae-Sung of South Korea (R) celebrates after scoring the team’s third goal during the FIFA World Cup Asian Third Qualifier Group B match.
Lee Jae-Sung of South Korea (R) celebrates after scoring the team’s third goal during the FIFA World Cup Asian Third Qualifier Group B match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Lee Jae-Sung of South Korea (R) celebrates after scoring the team’s third goal during the FIFA World Cup Asian Third Qualifier Group B match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Oh Hyeon-gyu and Lee Jae-Sung scored a goal each in the last 25 minutes of regulation time as South Korea beat Iraq 3-2 in their FIFA World Cup 2026 third round qualifier on Tuesday.

Though Iraq tried a comeback in the dying moments of the match, with Rebin Sulaka scoring in stoppage time but it proved to be too little too late as the Taegeuk Warriors pulled off a hard-fought win.

The victory helped South Korea cement its lead at the top of its qualification group, with the team having 10 points off four matches and enjoying a three-point cushion over second-placed Iraq.

More to follow.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs West Indies Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup: Toss at 7PM; Both semifinal spots up for grabs in Group B as ENG faces WI
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: South Korea beats Iraq 3-2 to cement lead in AFC third round standings
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Tale of own goals sees Japan hold Australia  to 1-1 draw
    AFP
  4. After Guardiola, Thomas Tuchel among names in race to become England manager: Reports
    AFP
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers, Points table LIVE: South Korea leads standings after beating Iraq
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. After Guardiola, Thomas Tuchel among names in race to become England manager: Reports
    AFP
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: South Korea beats Iraq 3-2 to cement lead in AFC third round standings
    Team Sportstar
  3. Brazil vs Peru LIVE streaming info, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: When, where to watch BRA v PER; Head-to-head record; Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Tale of own goals sees Japan hold Australia  to 1-1 draw
    AFP
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers, Points table LIVE: South Korea leads standings after beating Iraq
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs West Indies Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup: Toss at 7PM; Both semifinal spots up for grabs in Group B as ENG faces WI
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: South Korea beats Iraq 3-2 to cement lead in AFC third round standings
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Tale of own goals sees Japan hold Australia  to 1-1 draw
    AFP
  4. After Guardiola, Thomas Tuchel among names in race to become England manager: Reports
    AFP
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers, Points table LIVE: South Korea leads standings after beating Iraq
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment