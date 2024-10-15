FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: South Korea beats Iraq 3-2 to cement lead in AFC third round standings

Oh Hyeon-gyu and Lee Jae-Sung scored a goal each in the last 25 minutes of regulation time as South Korea beat Iraq 3-2 in their FIFA World Cup 2026 third round qualifier on Tuesday.
Though Iraq tried a comeback in the dying moments of the match, with Rebin Sulaka scoring in stoppage time but it proved to be too little too late as the Taegeuk Warriors pulled off a hard-fought win.
The victory helped South Korea cement its lead at the top of its qualification group, with the team having 10 points off four matches and enjoying a three-point cushion over second-placed Iraq.
More to follow.
