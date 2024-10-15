MagazineBuy Print

India vs New Zealand Test Live Streaming Info: Date, Time, Venue, Where to Watch Online?

Here’s all you need to know about where to watch the LIVE stream and telecast of the first Test match between India and New Zealand.

Published : Oct 15, 2024 11:41 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir, captain Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant during a training session ahead of the first test between India and New Zealand.
India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir, captain Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant during a training session ahead of the first test between India and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir, captain Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant during a training session ahead of the first test between India and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu

The Indian men’s cricket team is set to face New Zealand in a three-match Test series with the first match starting from October 16 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Men in Blue play their second home Test series just two weeks after completing a 2-0 clean sweep against Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, New Zealand enters the series fresh from a humbling 0-2 defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka, with both Tests held in Galle

Where is India vs New Zealand first Test taking place?

India takes on New Zealand in the first of three Test matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

When is India vs New Zealand first Test taking place?

The first Test match between India and New Zealand will take place between October 16 and 20. The first day will commence at 9:30 am IST.

Where to watch the LIVE telecast of India vs New Zealand first Test?

The LIVE telecast of the first Test match between India and New Zealand can be watched on Sports18 network.

Where to watch the LIVE stream of India vs New Zealand first Test?

The LIVE stream of the first Test match between India and New Zealand can be watched on the JioCinema platform. Moreover, you can stay tuned to  Sportstar’s website and app for the latest updates..

India

New Zealand

