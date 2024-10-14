MagazineBuy Print

IND vs NZ: Milestones to watch out for during India vs New Zealand Test series

From Virat Kohli’s 9000 Test runs to R Ashwin taking over Anil Kumble, here is a list of milestones to watch out for during India vs New Zealand Test series.

Published : Oct 14, 2024 10:46 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Virat Kohli is closing in on 9000 Test runs.
FILE PHOTO: Virat Kohli is closing in on 9000 Test runs. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Virat Kohli is closing in on 9000 Test runs. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/ The Hindu

India is set to face New Zealand in a three-match Test series, beginning on October 16 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. India enters the series with momentum, having secured a 2-0 win over Bangladesh. In contrast, New Zealand is looking to bounce back after a 2-0 defeat to Sri Lanka.

Both teams are vying for a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, with this series being crucial in their pursuit of a top-two spot in the WTC points table. In addition to the battle for qualification, the next three weeks offer opportunities for several players to reach significant individual milestones.

Here is a list of milestones to watch out for during India vs New Zealand Test series

1) Kohli’s 9,000 Tests runs - Virat Kohli is just 53 runs away from reaching 9,000 Test runs, which would make him only the fourth Indian batter to achieve this milestone. He will join an elite group alongside Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Rahul Dravid (13,265), and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122).

Kane Williamson could become first from New Zealand to score 9000 Test runs.
Kane Williamson could become first from New Zealand to score 9000 Test runs. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

Kane Williamson could become first from New Zealand to score 9000 Test runs. | Photo Credit: AP

2) Williamson breaches mount 9K - Kane Williamson is set to become the first New Zealand batter to score 9,000 Test runs. He is currently 119 runs away from the milestone. Williamson is already the leading run-scorer for New Zealand in both Tests (8,881) and across all formats (18,266).

R. Ashwin has the opportunity to surpass Anil Kumble for the most five-wicket and 10-wicket hauls in Tests by an Indian bowler.
R. Ashwin has the opportunity to surpass Anil Kumble for the most five-wicket and 10-wicket hauls in Tests by an Indian bowler. | Photo Credit: R RAGU/ The Hindu
lightbox-info

R. Ashwin has the opportunity to surpass Anil Kumble for the most five-wicket and 10-wicket hauls in Tests by an Indian bowler. | Photo Credit: R RAGU/ The Hindu

3) Ashwin trumps Kumble - R. Ashwin could surpass Anil Kumble for the most five-wicket and 10-wicket hauls in Tests for India. Both spinners are currently tied with 37 five-wicket hauls and eight 10-wicket hauls each. If Ashwin takes one more five-wicket haul, he will move to second place on the all-time list, behind only Muttiah Muralitharan (67). Additionally, one more 10-wicket haul will place Ashwin in joint-third for the most 10-wicket hauls in Test matches, alongside Richard Hadlee and Rangana Herath.

FILE PHOTO: Kuldeep Yadav is closing in on 300 international wickets.
FILE PHOTO: Kuldeep Yadav is closing in on 300 international wickets. | Photo Credit: RV MOORTHY/ The Hindu
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Kuldeep Yadav is closing in on 300 international wickets. | Photo Credit: RV MOORTHY/ The Hindu

4) Kuldeep climbs to 300 -Kuldeep Yadav is just six wickets away from reaching 300 international wickets. So far, he has taken 172 wickets in ODIs, 53 in Tests, and 69 in T20Is. He will become the 13th Indian bowler to achieve this milestone.

