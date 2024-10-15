MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rohit: Bumrah has always been in our leadership group

Bumrah had led India in the rescheduled Test against England in 2022 and marshalled the side in the T20I series against Ireland last year.

Published : Oct 15, 2024 13:52 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

PTI
India skipper Rohit Sharma on Tuesday vindicated Jasprit Bumrah’s promotion as the vice-captain for the three-Test series against New Zealand.
India skipper Rohit Sharma on Tuesday vindicated Jasprit Bumrah’s promotion as the vice-captain for the three-Test series against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India skipper Rohit Sharma on Tuesday vindicated Jasprit Bumrah’s promotion as the vice-captain for the three-Test series against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: PTI

India skipper Rohit Sharma on Tuesday vindicated Jasprit Bumrah’s promotion as the vice-captain for the three-Test series against New Zealand, terming the lead pacer as an integral part of the leadership group who has a lot of “understanding” of the game.

Bumrah’s elevation to vice-captaincy for the Test series, beginning here on Wednesday, came as a bit of a surprise as India did not have a deputy to Rohit in the recent series against Bangladesh.

The decision has been viewed as a precursor to Bumrah stepping in as India’s skipper during the tour to Australia.

“Look, Bumrah has played a lot of cricket. I’ve played a lot of cricket with him. He understands the game pretty well. He’s got a good head on his shoulder. When you talk to him, he understands the game,” Rohit told reporters during his pre-match press meet after rain hampered India’s training session.

“Tactically, I can’t say much because he has not captained much. He was captain in one Test match and a couple of T20s, I guess,” he added.

RE:ATED | India captain Rohit says Shami involvement unlikely against Australia in Border-Gavaskar trophy

Bumrah had led India in the rescheduled Test against England in 2022 and marshalled the side in the T20I series against Ireland last year.

“He understands what is required. When you are in a situation where you need a leader to step up, I think Bumrah will be one of them. So, over the past, he’s always been in our leadership group,” said Rohit.

The 37-year-old said his premier pacer has seamlessly moved to the role of a mentor to the young pacers in the team.

“Whether it is speaking to the bowlers who have just come into the squad, whether it is getting internally with the team to discuss about how to move forward as a team, he’s always been part of that leadership group.

“So, it’s probably the right thing to just have him around and speak to the bowlers and internally discuss how to take the team forward,” added Rohit.

Related Topics

Jasprit Bumrah /

Rohit Sharma /

India /

New Zealand

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rohit: Bumrah has always been in our leadership group
    PTI
  2. PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE updates: Pakistan crosses 100-run mark against England after two early wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers squad, women’s Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
  4. India captain Rohit says Shami involvement unlikely against Australia in Border-Gavaskar trophy
    PTI
  5. Odisha Warriors, women’s Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Rohit: Bumrah has always been in our leadership group
    PTI
  2. India captain Rohit says Shami involvement unlikely against Australia in Border-Gavaskar trophy
    PTI
  3. India vs New Zealand Test Live Streaming Info: Date, Time, Venue, Where to Watch Online?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs NZ: New Zealand’s Ben Sears ruled out of India Test series with knee injury
    PTI
  5. PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE updates: Pakistan crosses 100-run mark against England after two early wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rohit: Bumrah has always been in our leadership group
    PTI
  2. PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE updates: Pakistan crosses 100-run mark against England after two early wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers squad, women’s Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
  4. India captain Rohit says Shami involvement unlikely against Australia in Border-Gavaskar trophy
    PTI
  5. Odisha Warriors, women’s Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment