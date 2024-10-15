MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Dream11 Prediction: IND v NZ predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

IND vs NZ: Find the Dream11 fantasy team, predicted playing XI and squads for the first Test between India and New Zealand set to begin on Wednesday.  

Published : Oct 15, 2024 18:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s captain Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah, at training session, ahead of the first test match.
India’s captain Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah, at training session, ahead of the first test match. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s captain Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah, at training session, ahead of the first test match. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu

India is set to host New Zealand for a three-Test series starting Wednesday at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

While India is coming into this series with 2-0 win over Bangladesh, New Zealand lost to Sri Lanka 2-0 in its previous Test tour.

Predicted playing XIs

India - Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Akash Deep

New Zealand - Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Will O’Rourke

India vs New Zealand Dream11
Wicketkeepers
Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul
BATTERS
Rohit Sharma, Tom Latham, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Daryl Mitchell
ALL-ROUNDERS
Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin
BOWLERS
Jasprit Bumrah, Matt Henry, Akash Deep
Team composition: IND 8:3 NZ Credits Left 10.5

SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham(c), Will Young, Kane Williamson*, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Tom Blundell(w), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke

(*Williamson unavailable for first Test)

Related Topics

India /

New Zealand /

Rohit Sharma

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Tale of own goals sees Japan hold Australia  to 1-1 draw
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Dream11 Prediction: IND v NZ predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25, Women’s Auction: Salima Tete goes to Soorma Hockey Club for Rs 20 lakh
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers LIVE: Points table in third round of qualification
    Team Sportstar
  5. Russia’s Olympic chief quits
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Dream11 Prediction: IND v NZ predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. Jaiswal is not happy with what he achieved, that’s why he made great start: Rohit Sharma
    PTI
  3. Rohit Sharma: Pace bowling bench strength needed as we don’t want to rely on few individuals
    PTI
  4. Bangladesh head coach Hathurusinghe suspended by BCB on disciplinary grounds
    Shayan Acharya
  5. IND vs NZ: Latham embraces leadership role as New Zealand looks to regain form in India Test series
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Tale of own goals sees Japan hold Australia  to 1-1 draw
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Dream11 Prediction: IND v NZ predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25, Women’s Auction: Salima Tete goes to Soorma Hockey Club for Rs 20 lakh
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers LIVE: Points table in third round of qualification
    Team Sportstar
  5. Russia’s Olympic chief quits
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment