India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Dream11 Prediction: IND v NZ predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

India is set to host New Zealand for a three-Test series starting Wednesday at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

While India is coming into this series with 2-0 win over Bangladesh, New Zealand lost to Sri Lanka 2-0 in its previous Test tour.

Predicted playing XIs

India - Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Akash Deep

New Zealand - Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Will O’Rourke

India vs New Zealand Dream11 Wicketkeepers Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul BATTERS Rohit Sharma, Tom Latham, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Daryl Mitchell ALL-ROUNDERS Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin BOWLERS Jasprit Bumrah, Matt Henry, Akash Deep Team composition: IND 8:3 NZ Credits Left 10.5

SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham(c), Will Young, Kane Williamson*, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Tom Blundell(w), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke

(*Williamson unavailable for first Test)