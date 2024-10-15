India is set to host New Zealand for a three-Test series starting Wednesday at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
While India is coming into this series with 2-0 win over Bangladesh, New Zealand lost to Sri Lanka 2-0 in its previous Test tour.
Predicted playing XIs
India - Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Akash Deep
New Zealand - Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Will O’Rourke
India vs New Zealand Dream11
SQUADS
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham(c), Will Young, Kane Williamson*, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Tom Blundell(w), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke
(*Williamson unavailable for first Test)
Latest on Sportstar
- FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Tale of own goals sees Japan hold Australia to 1-1 draw
- India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Dream11 Prediction: IND v NZ predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
- Hockey India League 2024-25, Women’s Auction: Salima Tete goes to Soorma Hockey Club for Rs 20 lakh
- FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers LIVE: Points table in third round of qualification
- Russia’s Olympic chief quits
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE