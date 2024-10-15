MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bangladesh head coach Hathurusinghe suspended by BCB on disciplinary grounds

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has suspended men’s team head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe on disciplinary grounds for 48 hours, following which he will be ‘terminated’.

Published : Oct 15, 2024 16:15 IST , Mumbai - 1 MIN READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
Bangladesh’s head coach Chandika Hathurusingha. (File Photo)
Bangladesh’s head coach Chandika Hathurusingha. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Bangladesh’s head coach Chandika Hathurusingha. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: PTI

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has suspended men’s team head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe on disciplinary grounds for 48 hours, following which he will be ‘terminated’.

With the seasoned Sri Lankan coach’s exit, Phil Simmons will take over as an interim head coach until next year’s Champions Trophy. 

“The Board has taken disciplinary action against Hathurusinghe following complaints of misconduct. We have decided to appoint Simmons for a period of six months,” BCB president Faruque Ahmed told  Sportstar.

READ | South Africa captain Temba Bavuma to miss first Test against Bangladesh due to injury

After taking over as the head of the Board in August, Ahmed had indicated that Hathurusinghe would be shown the door ahead of Bangladesh’s home series against South Africa. Even though the team created history by winning a Test series against Pakistan last month, the embarrassing drubbing in the recently concluded series against India hastened Hathurusinghe’s removal from the top role.

While there was no official word,  Sportstar understands that the BCB is planning to appoint a local coach as the assistant coach, leading up to the Champions Trophy, scheduled to be held in February-March next year. While Mohammad Salahuddin, rated highly by the local players, could be considered, a few other names are also being discussed. 

Hathurusinghe was re-appointed as the head coach of Bangladesh in February last year, and under him, the team flattered to deceive in the ODI World Cup and also failed to reach the knockouts of this year’s T20 World Cup.  

Related Topics

Chandika Hathurusingha /

Bangladesh Cricket Board

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction LIVE Updates: Bidding wars aplenty, teams starting to shape up
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hockey India League, Women’s Auction 2024-25 LIVE: Full list of sold and unsold players
    Team Sportstar
  3. Delhi SG Pipers squad, women’s Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
  4. Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers squad, women’s Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
  5. England women’s squad for friendlies: Parker, Wubben-Moy, James receive call up
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Bangladesh head coach Hathurusinghe suspended by BCB on disciplinary grounds
    Shayan Acharya
  2. IND vs NZ: Latham embraces leadership role as New Zealand looks to regain form in India Test series
    Dhruva Prasad
  3. Rohit: Bumrah has always been in our leadership group
    PTI
  4. India captain Rohit says Shami involvement unlikely against Australia in Border-Gavaskar trophy
    PTI
  5. India vs New Zealand Test Live Streaming Info: Date, Time, Venue, Where to Watch Online?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction LIVE Updates: Bidding wars aplenty, teams starting to shape up
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hockey India League, Women’s Auction 2024-25 LIVE: Full list of sold and unsold players
    Team Sportstar
  3. Delhi SG Pipers squad, women’s Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
  4. Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers squad, women’s Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
  5. England women’s squad for friendlies: Parker, Wubben-Moy, James receive call up
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment