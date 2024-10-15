MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

SL vs WI, 2nd T20I LIVE Score Updates: Nissanka half century guides Sri Lanka to 162/5 in 20 overs

SL vs WI: Follow for live score, commentary and updates from the 2nd T20I between Sri Lanka and West Indies, happening at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla.

Updated : Oct 15, 2024 20:34 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. After sprucing up his mental game, Shreyas raring to deliver for Karnataka
    N. Sudarshan
  2. I want to play Test cricket for India: Sanju Samson
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  3. SL vs WI, 2nd T20I LIVE Score Updates: Nissanka half century guides Sri Lanka to 162/5 in 20 overs
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Dream11 Prediction: IND v NZ predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. Jaiswal is not happy with what he achieved, that’s why he made great start: Rohit Sharma
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs WI, 2nd T20I LIVE Score Updates: Nissanka half century guides Sri Lanka to 162/5 in 20 overs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hockey India League, Women’s Auction 2024-25 LIVE: Full list of sold and unsold players
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Another WC, another nightmare campaign for teams from the subcontinent
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. England vs West Indies Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup: ENG 61/3 (10 overs); Sciver-Brunt, Knight at crease
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction LIVE Updates: Bidding wars aplenty, teams starting to shape up
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment