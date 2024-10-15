MagazineBuy Print

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 schedule PDF- Tamil Thalaivas match fixtures, squad analysis, all you need to know ahead of PKL 11

Tamil Thalaivas will begin their Pro Kabaddi League 11 campaign against Telugu Titans in Hyderabad on October 19.

Published : Oct 15, 2024 18:30 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Tamil Thalaivas’ captain Sagar (l) with raider Narender (r).
Tamil Thalaivas’ captain Sagar (l) with raider Narender (r). | Photo Credit: PKL Media
infoIcon

Tamil Thalaivas’ captain Sagar (l) with raider Narender (r). | Photo Credit: PKL Media

The Pro Kabaddi League, heading into its eleventh season, will return to the three-city caravan format. The PKL 11 will get underway at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on October 18.

Tamil Thalaivas are among the most popular PKL teams. However, the Chennai-based franchise is yet to lift the coveted PKL trophy. For season 11, Thalaivas have gone for a two coach system, first in PKL history, to elevate their position in the points table. They appointed Udaya Kumar as the chief coach and Dharmaraj Cheralathan as the strategy coach.

In PKL 11, Tamil Thalaivas are captained by defender Sagar, who was retained by the franchise ahead of PKL 11 auction.

Download the PDF of Tamil Thalaivas’ full PKL Season 11 schedule here.

SQUAD ANALYSIS

The Chennai-based franchise are among the many sides that have gone for squad overhaul in order to change their fortunes in the the upcoming season. Sachin will led Thalaivas’ attack alongside Narender, who is aiming to better this performance this season after an ordinary last season. The defence will be marshalled by Sagar and Sahil Gulia, both of whom were retained.

However, the team only went for a solitary specialist all-rounder in Moein Safaghi of Iran, who is yet to establish himself on the PKL stage.

At the auction they also shelled Rs. 2.15 core on ace Indian raider Sachin Tanwar, who will be their vice-captain and main attacker.

ALSO READ | Tamil Thalaivas keen to shed inconsistency tag post coaching and leadership overhaul

Strength: Experience and dynamism of India regular Sachin will add a lot of confidence to Narender and will allow him be able to raid without freedom. A familiar defensive core

Weakness: The lack of backup defenders is a serious point of concern for the franchise, who failed to qualify for the playoffs last term, especially given Sagar and Sahil injury records.

Tamil Thalaivas full squad for PKL 2024
Raiders:
Vishal Chahal, Ramkumar Mayandi, Nitin Singh, Narender, Dhiraj Bailmare, Sachin, Sourabh Fagare
Defenders:
M. Abishek, Himanshu, Sagar, Aashish, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Anuj Gawade, Ronak, Nitesh Kumar, Amirhossein Bastami
All-rounders
Moein Safaghi

The schedule for the playoffs will be announced at a later date.

DOWNLOAD FULL SCHEDULE FOR FREE

