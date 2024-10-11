Pro Kabaddi League 2024 schedule PDF- Bengaluru Bulls match fixtures, squad analysis, all you need to know ahead of PKL 11

The eleventh season of Pro Kabaddi League is about to begin on October 18. The PKL 11, which is returning to the three-city caravan format, will present as fresh challenge for Bengaluru Bulls.

Bengaluru Bulls are among the founding clubs of the league. The side saw the emergence of a number of superstars including Parddep Narwal, the poster boy of PKL, who making a return to his original franchise after eight seasons. The Bengaluru-based franchise won the season six edition of the tournament and qualified for every playoff barring last season.

In PKL 11, the side is coached by Randhir Singh Sehrawat, who is the most experienced coach in PKL history. Star raider Pardeep Narwal makes was bought by Bulls for a sum of Rs. 70 Lakh in the auction.

SQUAD ANALYSIS

Randhir Singh Sehrawat, the longest serving head coach in PKL history has been at the helm of the Bulls’ set-up since the inaugural season has chosen to reshape the squad after missing out of playoff spot last season.

The Bengaluru-based team has roped in PKL’s most successful raider Narwal, who is making his comeback to the team which launched his career. However, the ‘Dubki King’ is in the twilight of his career and not as effective as he was in his prime. Narwal will need support from Ajinkya Pawar and the entire raiding unit which is inexperienced.

The defence looks in better shape with the likes of Saurabh Nandal, Aditya Powar, and Lucky Kumar. If Bengaluru wants to advance to the advance to the playoffs it has to strike a balance between attack and defence as quickly as the season begins.

Strength: The reputation of Pardeep and the explosive rading of Ajinkya. Nandal’s leadership and Sehrawat’s track record.

Bengaluru Bulls will begin its Pro Kabaddi League campaign against Telugu Titans in the opening fixture of the season in Hyderabad on October 18.

The schedule for the playoffs will be announced at a later date.

Bengaluru Bulls full squad for PKL 11 Raiders: Sushil, Akshit, Manjeet, Pankaj, Ajinkya Pawar, Pardeep Narwal, Pramot Saising, Jai Bhagwan, Jatin Defenders: Ponparthiban Subramanian, Saurabh Nandal, Aditya Powar, Lucky Kumar, Parteek, Arulnanthababu, Rohit Kumar, Akshit, Hasun Thongkruea All-rounders: Chandranaik M, Nitin Rawal

