Pro Kabaddi League 2024 schedule PDF- Bengaluru Bulls match fixtures, squad analysis, all you need to know ahead of PKL 11

Bengaluru Bulls will begin its Pro Kabaddi League campaign against Telugu Titans in the opening fixture of the season in Hyderabad on October 18.

Published : Oct 11, 2024 09:30 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Pardeep Narwal (second from right) along with Bengaluru Bulls players in training.
Pardeep Narwal (second from right) along with Bengaluru Bulls players in training. | Photo Credit: Instagram @pardeep_narwal9
infoIcon

Pardeep Narwal (second from right) along with Bengaluru Bulls players in training. | Photo Credit: Instagram @pardeep_narwal9

The eleventh season of Pro Kabaddi League is about to begin on October 18. The PKL 11, which is returning to the three-city caravan format, will present as fresh challenge for Bengaluru Bulls.

Bengaluru Bulls are among the founding clubs of the league. The side saw the emergence of a number of superstars including Parddep Narwal, the poster boy of PKL, who making a return to his original franchise after eight seasons. The Bengaluru-based franchise won the season six edition of the tournament and qualified for every playoff barring last season.

In PKL 11, the side is coached by Randhir Singh Sehrawat, who is the most experienced coach in PKL history. Star raider Pardeep Narwal makes was bought by Bulls for a sum of Rs. 70 Lakh in the auction.

Download the PDF of Bengaluru Bulls’ full PKL Season 11 schedule here.

SQUAD ANALYSIS

Randhir Singh Sehrawat, the longest serving head coach in PKL history has been at the helm of the Bulls’ set-up since the inaugural season has chosen to reshape the squad after missing out of playoff spot last season.

The Bengaluru-based team has roped in PKL’s most successful raider Narwal, who is making his comeback to the team which launched his career. However, the ‘Dubki King’ is in the twilight of his career and not as effective as he was in his prime. Narwal will need support from Ajinkya Pawar and the entire raiding unit which is inexperienced.

The defence looks in better shape with the likes of Saurabh Nandal, Aditya Powar, and Lucky Kumar. If Bengaluru wants to advance to the advance to the playoffs it has to strike a balance between attack and defence as quickly as the season begins.

Strength: The reputation of Pardeep and the explosive rading of Ajinkya. Nandal’s leadership and Sehrawat’s track record.

Weakness: The

The schedule for the playoffs will be announced at a later date.

Bengaluru Bulls full squad for PKL 11
Raiders:
Sushil, Akshit, Manjeet, Pankaj, Ajinkya Pawar, Pardeep Narwal, Pramot Saising, Jai Bhagwan, Jatin
Defenders:
Ponparthiban Subramanian, Saurabh Nandal, Aditya Powar, Lucky Kumar, Parteek, Arulnanthababu, Rohit Kumar, Akshit, Hasun Thongkruea
All-rounders:
Chandranaik M, Nitin Rawal

