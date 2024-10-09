Pro Kabaddi League 2024 schedule PDF- Telugu Titans match fixtures, squad analysis, all you need to know ahead of PKL 11

The Pro Kabaddi League, heading into its eleventh season, will return to the three-city caravan format. The PKL 11 will get underway at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on October 18.

Telugu Titans are among the founding clubs of the league. The side saw the emergence of a number of superstars in the sport like Rahul Chaudhari, who very soon became the face of the league and the sport in the country. Siddharth Desai (who now plays for Haryana Steelers) also bloomed in the Titans fold, earning the moniker Baahubali for his towering height and personality. Due to their inconsistency, the side has shown glimpses of brilliance but has not won the PKL trophy yet.

In PKL 11, the side is coached by Krishan Kumar Hooda and captained by India skipper Pawan Sehrawat, who was recently bought back by the franchise in the auction for (INR 1.725 CR).

Download the PDF of Telugu Titans’ full PKL Season 11 schedule here.

SQUAD ANALYSIS

The Hyderabad-based franchise are among the many sides that have opted for a near overhaul of their side in order to affect something similar in their league fortunes. Titans bought back their talisman Pawan Sehrawat in the PKL 11 auction and kept their faith in the youngsters.

Dronacharya awardee Krishan Kumar Hooda, renowned for his success in leading Haryana’s state and police kabaddi teams to multiple national championships, is tspearheading Telugu Titans, seeks to break the franchise’s cycle of underperformance in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11.

Abiding with the evolution of the league, Titans have also gone for several all-rounders. The addition of Krishan Dhull alongside Ajit Pawar has increased its defensive unit but it lacks experience heads. Pawan on the other hand will need the support of the other raiders to make a significant challenge for the palyoff sports.

ALSO READ | Telugu Titans aims to break cycle of underperformance in PKL 11, coach Hooda stresses on maintaining balance

Strength: Experience of India regulars Sehrawat and dynamic defender Krishan Dhull. Shankar Gadai’s all-round ability

Weakness: Inexperience in defence. Over dependency on Dhull. Sehrawat will also need support from the raiding unit to lift the team.

Telugu Titans full squad for PKL 2024 Raiders: Chetan Sahu, Rohit, Prafull Zaware, Omkar Patil, Nitin, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal Defenders: Ankit, Ajit Pawar, Sagar, Krishan Dhull, Milad Jabbari, Mohammad Malak, Sunder All-rounders Sanjeevi S, Shankar Gadai, Pawan Sehrawat, Vijay Malik, Amit Kumar

Telugu Titans will begin its Pro Kabaddi League campaign against Bengaluru Bulls in the opening fixture of the season in Hyderabad on October 18.

The schedule for the playoffs will be announced at a later date.

DOWNLOAD FULL SCHEDULE FOR FREE

Download the PDF of Telugu Titans’ full PKL Season 11 schedule here.