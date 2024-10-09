Pro Kabaddi League: Gujarat Giants announces defender Neeraj Kumar as captain ahead of PKL 11

Gujarat Giants on Wednesday announced defender Neeraj Kumar as the team captain for the upcoming season11 of Pro Kabaddi League.

The Ahmedabad-based team has also declared the appointment of all-rounder Guman Singh as the vice-captain.

Earlier, Neeraj led the Patna Pirates in PKL 10, and is an experienced member of the squad. His journey in the PKL began in 2019, and since then he has played a total of 80 matches and collected 174 points so far. The powerful defender has not out percentage of 88.64 % and a tackle success rate of 38%.

“It is a great honour to be captaining the Gujarat Giants in this season of the PKL. The Giants family is very close-knit unit, and we are hopeful achieving newer things this year. Coach Ram Mehar has been working very hard with us in pre-season, and the Adani Sportsline team have also helped us in every possible way. We have a balanced and enthusiastic squad, and can’t wait to get onto the mat,” said Neeraj during the announcement event in New Delhi.

ALSO READ | Pro Kabaddi League announces minor changes to PKL 11 schedule

Meanwhile, the ace raider Guman Singh also joined the PKL in the same year as Neeraj, in 2019, and has had quite a good run since. He has played 58 games and scored a total of 407 points, and averages just under 7 raid points per game.

Owned by Adani Sportsline, Gujarat Giants have also launched their new jersey for this season. Dressed in their unmissable orange and red with upward arrows in white. According to the franchise, the arrows display the ambition to get better and progress forward.

Coached by the experienced Ram Maher Singh, Giants was led by Fazel Atrachali last season and made it to the playoffs after finishing fourth in the league table.