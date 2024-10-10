MagazineBuy Print

Pro Kabaddi League: Jaipur Pink Panthers names Arjun Deshwal as team captain for PKL 11

Deshwal was decorated with the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award win season 9 for topping the raiding charts with 296 raid points.

Published : Oct 10, 2024 19:37 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Arjun Deshwal will lead Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL 11.
Arjun Deshwal will lead Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL 11. | Photo Credit: PKL Media
infoIcon

Arjun Deshwal will lead Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL 11. | Photo Credit: PKL Media

Jaipur Pink Panthers on Thursday announced star raider Arjun Deshwal as the team captain ahead of Pro Kabaddi League season 11., which is set to begin on October 18 in Hyderabad.

Deshwal joined the Jaipur-based franchise in season 8 and quickly became adored amongst the fans, picking up 268 points in his first season. He then continued making a huge impact in the seasons to follow scoring 296 and 278 points respectively. His performances helped the team lift the trophy in Season 9 and as semifinalist last season.

He was decorated with the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award win season 9 for topping the raiding charts with 296 raid points.

The player from Basera, Uttar Pradesh has also represented the country in Hangzhou Asian Games helped the country clinch gold.

ALSO READ | Pro Kabaddi League 2024 schedule PDF- Telugu Titans match fixtures, squad analysis, all you need to know ahead of PKL 11

“I’m looking forward to another season in the PKL, the team has been training hard and I am looking forward to carryng this team along and hopefully this time I can help lead Jaipur Pink Panthers to their third silverware,” Deshwal said after becoming the Pathers’ skipper.

The 25-year-old has been the most consistent raider in the past three seasons and will be Panthers’ most lethal weapon.

The two-time PKL winners will begin their campaign on October against the Bengal Warriorz at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

