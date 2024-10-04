MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

De Bruyne ruled out of Belgium squad for Nations League as he requests rest

De Bruyne was injured playing for Manchester City against Inter Milan in the Champions League last month and has missed the English champion’s last four fixtures.

Published : Oct 04, 2024 15:27 IST , BRUSSELS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: The 33-year-old De Bruyne had cast doubt over his international future.
FILE PHOTO: The 33-year-old De Bruyne had cast doubt over his international future. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The 33-year-old De Bruyne had cast doubt over his international future. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Injured captain Kevin De Bruyne will miss Belgium’s Nations League matches against Italy and France this month and has also asked for more time off from the national team, coach Domenico Tedesco said on Friday as he announced his squad.

De Bruyne was injured playing for Manchester City against Inter Milan in the Champions League last month and has missed the English champion’s last four fixtures.

City manager Pep Guardiola had already confirmed that De Bruyne was expected to be out until after the international break next week with a muscular injury.

Belgium faces Italy in Rome on Thursday and then hosts France in Brussels on October 14.

At a Friday press conference, Tedesco said De Bruyne had also asked to miss November’s final two matches in Nations League Group A2 against Italy and Israel as he seeks to manage the number of games he plays.

The 33-year-old De Bruyne had cast doubt over his international future when questioning the fighting mentality and ability of his teammates after a 2-0 defeat by France in Lyon on September 9.

But Tedesco said De Bruyne was committed to continue his international career until the 2026 World Cup.

“I had a long phone conversation with Kevin. He has an injury, but he is very motivated to continue with the Red Devils and to play the World Cup in 2026,” Tedesco said.

“He has asked to skip this camp and also November, to be able to take care of his body. The schedule has become even busier due to the Club World Cup. That is why he is not there now and in November. But when it really counts - the World Cup - he will be there.

“Kevin is a big player, but also a big personality. We talked after what happened in the last match. Of course he was emotional, he always wants to win. But he never mentioned names in the media. We just have to deal with it. In the media it has become a big item, just because it was Kevin who said it. But in the dressing room it is not a big topic,” added the coach.

Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku, who missed last month’s matches while he was finalising a move from Chelsea to Napoli, was not recalled despite two Serie A goals since his return to action.

THE SQUAD
GOALKEEPERS
Koen Casteels (Al Qadsiah), Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest), Maarten Vandevoordt (RB Leipzig).
DEFENDERS
Sebastiaan Bornauw (VfL Wolfsburg), Timothy Castagne (Fulham), Zeno Debast (Sporting Lisbon), Maxim De Cuyper (Club Brugge), Koni De Winter (Genoa), Wout Faes (Leicester City), Matte Smets (Racing Genk), Arthur Theate (Eintracht Frankfurt).
MIDFIELDERS
Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta), Arne Engels (FC Augsburg), Orel Mangala (Olympique Lyonnais), Amadou Onana (Aston Villa), Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa).
FORWARDS
Johan Bakayoko (PSV Eindhoven), Jeremy Doku (Manchester City), Malick Fofana (Olympique Lyonnais), Dodi Lukebakio (Sevilla), Lois Openda (RB Leipzig) Cyril Ngonge (Napoli), Leandro Trossard (Arsenal).

Related Topics

Kevin De Bruyne /

Domenico Tedesco /

Belgium /

Nations League /

Manchester City /

Pep Guardiola /

Club World Cup /

Romelu Lukaku

Latest on Sportstar

  1. South Africa vs West Indies LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: WI 6/0 (1 over); Matthews, Joseph at crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. De Bruyne ruled out of Belgium squad for Nations League as he requests rest
    Reuters
  3. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 4 Live Score: MUM 105/2 vs ROI, Mumbai leads by 226 runs; Shaw hits 50 in 37 balls
    Team Sportstar
  4. Nations League: De Bruyne vents his frustration as Belgium’s loss to France underlines its fall as a football power
    AP
  5. EU top court says FIFA player transfer rules breach European Union laws
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. De Bruyne ruled out of Belgium squad for Nations League as he requests rest
    Reuters
  2. EU top court says FIFA player transfer rules breach European Union laws
    Reuters
  3. PSG’s Beraldo replaces injured Bremer in Brazil squad for World Cup 2026 qualifiers
    Reuters
  4. FIFA to allow close-season signings to play in Club World Cup 2025
    Reuters
  5. FIFA’s dispiciplinary committee to investigate alleged discimination over war in Gaza
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. South Africa vs West Indies LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: WI 6/0 (1 over); Matthews, Joseph at crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. De Bruyne ruled out of Belgium squad for Nations League as he requests rest
    Reuters
  3. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 4 Live Score: MUM 105/2 vs ROI, Mumbai leads by 226 runs; Shaw hits 50 in 37 balls
    Team Sportstar
  4. Nations League: De Bruyne vents his frustration as Belgium’s loss to France underlines its fall as a football power
    AP
  5. EU top court says FIFA player transfer rules breach European Union laws
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment