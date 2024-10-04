De Bruyne ruled out of Belgium squad for Nations League as he requests rest

Injured captain Kevin De Bruyne will miss Belgium’s Nations League matches against Italy and France this month and has also asked for more time off from the national team, coach Domenico Tedesco said on Friday as he announced his squad.

De Bruyne was injured playing for Manchester City against Inter Milan in the Champions League last month and has missed the English champion’s last four fixtures.

City manager Pep Guardiola had already confirmed that De Bruyne was expected to be out until after the international break next week with a muscular injury.

Belgium faces Italy in Rome on Thursday and then hosts France in Brussels on October 14.

At a Friday press conference, Tedesco said De Bruyne had also asked to miss November’s final two matches in Nations League Group A2 against Italy and Israel as he seeks to manage the number of games he plays.

The 33-year-old De Bruyne had cast doubt over his international future when questioning the fighting mentality and ability of his teammates after a 2-0 defeat by France in Lyon on September 9.

But Tedesco said De Bruyne was committed to continue his international career until the 2026 World Cup.

“I had a long phone conversation with Kevin. He has an injury, but he is very motivated to continue with the Red Devils and to play the World Cup in 2026,” Tedesco said.

“He has asked to skip this camp and also November, to be able to take care of his body. The schedule has become even busier due to the Club World Cup. That is why he is not there now and in November. But when it really counts - the World Cup - he will be there.

“Kevin is a big player, but also a big personality. We talked after what happened in the last match. Of course he was emotional, he always wants to win. But he never mentioned names in the media. We just have to deal with it. In the media it has become a big item, just because it was Kevin who said it. But in the dressing room it is not a big topic,” added the coach.

Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku, who missed last month’s matches while he was finalising a move from Chelsea to Napoli, was not recalled despite two Serie A goals since his return to action.