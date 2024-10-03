MagazineBuy Print

FIFA’s dispiciplinary committee to investigate alleged discimination over war in Gaza

The PFA had submitted a proposal to have Israel suspended in May over the war in Gaza, with FIFA ordering an urgent legal evaluation.

Published : Oct 03, 2024 21:31 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Representative Photo: FIFA’s dispiciplinary committee to investigate alleged discimination over war in Gaza.
Representative Photo: FIFA’s dispiciplinary committee to investigate alleged discimination over war in Gaza. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Representative Photo: FIFA’s dispiciplinary committee to investigate alleged discimination over war in Gaza. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

FIFA’s disciplinary committee will be asked to look into allegations of discrimination raised by the Palestinian Football Association (PFA) in connection with the war in Gaza, football’s global governing body said on Thursday.

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee will be mandated to initiate an investigation into the alleged offence of discrimination raised by the Palestine Football Association,” FIFA said in a statement.

The PFA had submitted a proposal to have Israel suspended in May over the war in Gaza, with FIFA ordering an urgent legal evaluation.

