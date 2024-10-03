MagazineBuy Print

AFC World Cup qualifiers 2026: Blackburn striker Ohashi gets maiden Japan call up

The 28-year-old joined Blackburn over the summer and quickly made his presence felt, scoring four goals in his first five games for the Championship side.

Published : Oct 03, 2024 17:45 IST , TOKYO - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Blackburn Rovers' Yuki Ohashi, of Japan, celebrates after scoring . | Photo Credit: AP
Blackburn Rovers’ Yuki Ohashi, of Japan, celebrates after scoring . | Photo Credit: AP

Japan handed in-form Blackburn Rovers striker Yuki Ohashi his first call-up on Thursday for this month’s World Cup qualifiers against Saudi Arabia and Australia.

The 28-year-old joined Blackburn over the summer and quickly made his presence felt, scoring four goals in his first five games for the Championship side.

Ohashi is one of several Japanese players who have made recent moves to English sides, including clubs in the second and third tiers.

“Whether the players are young or they’re veterans, if they’re producing the goods then they will get their chance,” said Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu.

“When we scout players in England, we’re not just looking at the Premier League but in the Championship as well.”

ALSO READ | Lionel Messi returns to Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela, Bolivia

Moriyasu said he was not concerned about handing a first call-up to a player in his late 20s.

“I want him to go for it for the national team and play the way he always does, regardless of how old he is,” he said.

Ohashi is one of six England-based players in Moriyasu’s squad.

Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma, Liverpool’s Wataru Endo, Crystal Palace’s Daichi Kamada, Southampton’s Yukinari Sugawara and Leeds United’s Ao Tanaka were also called up.

Japan made an impressive start to the decisive third round of World Cup qualifiers, thrashing China 7-0 at home before beating Bahrain 5-0 away.

Moriyasu’s side travel to face Saudi Arabia in Jeddah on October 10 and then take on Australia in Saitama five days later.

Australia are under the new leadership of coach Tony Popovic, a former team-mate of Moriyasu’s at Japanese side Sanfrecce Hiroshima in the 1990s.

“Popovic has experience of coaching in the A-League and in Europe and he knows world football,” said Moriyasu.

“It will be a difficult game for us and we have to be ready for it.”

