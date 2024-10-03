Mary Kom questions BFI’s training after Indian boxers return empty-handed from Paris 2024 Olympics

After India’s boxing contingent drew a blank in the Paris Olympics, despite fielding a solid team that included two World champions and as many Worlds medallists, Mary Kom raised ‘doubts’ regarding how their training was managed by the Boxing Federation of India.

“The federation has provided all the coaches. But I have a few doubts as well. But what is the point in saying them now, the Olympics are done. Now there is no point in saying all that, but I want to discuss it with them in the meeting,” the six-time world champion boxer, who was in the city to promote Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, which named her as its brand ambassador, said.

A bronze-medallist at the London Olympics in 2012, Mary also said that she wants to have a meeting with the national federation and sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya to understand what was lacking.

“We all know how the performances were in Paris and we all are disappointed. This time, there were very few medals in general, and boxing had no medals at all. I will talk to the Sports Minister and the federation about how the training was handled and also about the facilities. What I have seen is that something is wrong in terms of preparation,” Mary said.

“(The) Sports Minister is doing whatever he can do from his side, infrastructure, facilities or whatever (other) needs are there. But how did the federation handle the training? Was it done systematically or not? What happened exactly, I do not know,” she wondered.

While she wants to pursue a career as a pro boxer, Mary stressed that weight management is an athlete’s responsibility, while talking about Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified on the day of her 50kg finals for being slightly over the prescribed limit.

“I felt so disappointed in the sense that I have also done the same (weight management) for the last so many years. Weight is important, that is my responsibility. I cannot blame anyone,” she said.

“I do not want to say this in her case. I am saying this in my case only. If I do not cut the weight properly then how will I play? I am there to win a medal and that is what I think,” she stated.

In her long career, Mary started in the 46kg category before settling for the flyweight (51kg) category.