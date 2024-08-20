MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Boxing Federation of India advertises to hire new foreign coach

The federation would utilise their services for training of youth, junior and sub-junior athletes and for upgrading Indian coaches’ “technique/knowledge/skill.”

Published : Aug 20, 2024 20:53 IST , KOLKATA - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Nishant Dev (red) during the Paris 2024 Olympics.
FILE PHOTO: Nishant Dev (red) during the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Nishant Dev (red) during the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

The Indian boxing team is likely to have another foreign coach sooner than later.

After the Indian boxers – trained by foreign coach Dmitry Dmitruk and chief coach C.A. Kuttappa – exited the Paris Olympics without a medal, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) placed an advertisement to recruit a foreign coach for a period of four years, subject to review of his performance annually or as per requirement.

The BFI said the coach would be accountable for “specific tasks/targets.” They would conduct practical training courses for Indian coaches and would submit data analysis of all the National campers and probables during camps and competitions.

The federation would utilise their services for training of youth, junior and sub-junior athletes and for upgrading Indian coaches’ “technique/knowledge/skill.”

As per the advertisement, the foreign coach should be below 60 years of age. But the Government may take a decision in exceptional cases.

The salary of the coach would be between 4000 and 5000 USD, inclusive of taxes. “However, in exceptional cases, the salary can be enhanced with the approval of the Union Sports Ministry.”

READ MORE | Leaving gender row behind, Imane Khelif returns to Algeria with Olympics gold medal amidst fanfare

The last date to apply for the post is August 30 and the BFI is expected to hire the new foreign coach within a month.

Boxing is yet to be included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The International Olympic Committee (IOC), which conducted the sport in 2020 and 2024 Games through its Boxing Task Force, would not conduct boxing competitions in the 2028 Games.

World Boxing (WB), a new body which is trying to rope in national federations to replace the disaffiliated International Boxing Association (IBA), needs to meet several criteria by the end of the year in order to get affiliated by the IOC before working towards the retention of the sport in the mega event.

The BFI has got WB’s recognition without dissociating itself from the IBA.

Related stories

Related Topics

Boxing /

Boxing Federation of India /

Boxing

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs BAN: Pakistan captain Masood stresses on positive dressing room environment ahead of first Test
    PTI
  2. Boxing Federation of India advertises to hire new foreign coach
    Team Sportstar
  3. Varanasi’s Siddharth Vishwakarma sets sight on Grand Slams after maiden Davis Cup call-up
    Rajdeep Saha
  4. Tennis star Jannik Sinner tested positive for steroids but avoids suspension
    AP
  5. East Bengal vs Shillong Lajong, Durand Cup 2024 Quarterfinal: Three key battles to look out for in EBFC vs SLFC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Boxing Federation of India advertises to hire new foreign coach
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sinquefield Cup: Gukesh draws with defending world champ Ding Liren, Praggnanandhaa draws with Abdusattorov
    PTI
  3. India pulls out of Flag Football World Championship, aims to host Asia-Oceania tournament in 2025
    Rajdeep Saha
  4. UTT 2024: Ahmedabad SG Pipers, Jaipur Patriots; Who are the two new teams in Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5?
    Team Sportstar
  5. UTT 2024: Who are the owners of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5 franchises?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs BAN: Pakistan captain Masood stresses on positive dressing room environment ahead of first Test
    PTI
  2. Boxing Federation of India advertises to hire new foreign coach
    Team Sportstar
  3. Varanasi’s Siddharth Vishwakarma sets sight on Grand Slams after maiden Davis Cup call-up
    Rajdeep Saha
  4. Tennis star Jannik Sinner tested positive for steroids but avoids suspension
    AP
  5. East Bengal vs Shillong Lajong, Durand Cup 2024 Quarterfinal: Three key battles to look out for in EBFC vs SLFC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment