Boxing Federation of India advertises to hire new foreign coach

The Indian boxing team is likely to have another foreign coach sooner than later.

After the Indian boxers – trained by foreign coach Dmitry Dmitruk and chief coach C.A. Kuttappa – exited the Paris Olympics without a medal, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) placed an advertisement to recruit a foreign coach for a period of four years, subject to review of his performance annually or as per requirement.

The BFI said the coach would be accountable for “specific tasks/targets.” They would conduct practical training courses for Indian coaches and would submit data analysis of all the National campers and probables during camps and competitions.

The federation would utilise their services for training of youth, junior and sub-junior athletes and for upgrading Indian coaches’ “technique/knowledge/skill.”

As per the advertisement, the foreign coach should be below 60 years of age. But the Government may take a decision in exceptional cases.

The salary of the coach would be between 4000 and 5000 USD, inclusive of taxes. “However, in exceptional cases, the salary can be enhanced with the approval of the Union Sports Ministry.”

The last date to apply for the post is August 30 and the BFI is expected to hire the new foreign coach within a month.

Boxing is yet to be included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The International Olympic Committee (IOC), which conducted the sport in 2020 and 2024 Games through its Boxing Task Force, would not conduct boxing competitions in the 2028 Games.

World Boxing (WB), a new body which is trying to rope in national federations to replace the disaffiliated International Boxing Association (IBA), needs to meet several criteria by the end of the year in order to get affiliated by the IOC before working towards the retention of the sport in the mega event.

The BFI has got WB’s recognition without dissociating itself from the IBA.