MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Leaving gender row behind, Imane Khelif returns to Algeria with Olympics gold medal amidst fanfare

She and track star Djamel Sedjati were honored by local leaders and then paraded through the streets atop a city bus as hundreds of residents raised their hands and snapped photos.

Published : Aug 17, 2024 09:29 IST , TIARET - 2 MINS READ

AP
Olympic gold medalist in the the women’s 66 kg boxing Algeria’s Imane Khelif, center, smiles as she arrives home after returning from the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in Tiaret, Algeria.
Olympic gold medalist in the the women’s 66 kg boxing Algeria’s Imane Khelif, center, smiles as she arrives home after returning from the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in Tiaret, Algeria. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Olympic gold medalist in the the women’s 66 kg boxing Algeria’s Imane Khelif, center, smiles as she arrives home after returning from the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in Tiaret, Algeria. | Photo Credit: AP

With an outpouring of fans greeting her as she arrived in her hometown on Friday, Olympic gold medalist Imane Khelif praised Algeria for backing its athletes and said she hoped to again make her country proud in the future.

The football-obsessed North African country has given Khelif the celebrity treatment since she returned to Algiers earlier this week. Nowhere has this been more true than Tiaret, the largely rural region in central Algeria where she grew up and learned to box.

She and track star Djamel Sedjati were honored by local leaders and then paraded through the streets atop a city bus as hundreds of residents raised their hands and snapped photos.

“All Algerian men and women have the right to be happy and celebrate,” she told reporters Friday at a local government office. “This proves that the government and the people are all behind sports.”

Algerians vigorously defended Khelif as she advanced through the Olympic Games amid international scrutiny and uninformed speculation about her sex.

Despite being born and raised as a woman, she found herself in the crosshairs of Western debates about gender, sex and sports after failing unspecified and untransparent eligibility tests for women’s competition from the now-banned International Boxing Association in 2023.

READ MORE | Paris Olympics: Taiwan leader praises boxing champion Lin Yu-ting in gender row

As observers including billionaire Elon Musk, author J.K. Rowling and former U.S. President Donald Trump referred to her as a man in online posts, Algerians saw the controversy as an attack on their nation.

On Friday, Tiaret residents acknowledged the hardships that Khelif faced throughout the Olympics and said they hoped her success was just the beginning.

“We hope authorities will support her in moments of victory like this as well as throughout the whole year. She has suffered enormously and started from scratch,” Mohamed Hamou said, sitting next to Khelif in Tiaret on Friday afternoon.

Later at the parade, Nadjia Fehma, another Tiaret resident, reveled in her victory and said she was an inspiration.

“She’s made us really proud, especially given her career path and the way she’s ended up succeeding,” Fehma said.

Khelif’s hometown welcome came days after she filed a criminal complaint for cyber-harassment in France, with her lawyer alleging a “misogynist, racist and sexist campaign” throughout the Olympics.

On Wednesday, Khelif acknowledged the difficulties and fear she felt on El Bilad, a private television channel in Algeria. She said nobody had the right to question her sex and that she wasn’t someone who enjoyed mixing politics and sports.

“Why was there such an outcry all over the world?” she asked. “I was afraid, but thank God, I was able to overcome it.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Imane Khelif /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Boxing

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Leaving gender row behind, Imane Khelif returns to Algeria with Olympics gold medal amidst fanfare
    AP
  2. Arsenal vs Wolves LIVE updates, Premier League 2024-25: Match updates, first-half underway
    Team Sportstar
  3. ‘Tamil Nadu has abundant talent, and it’s about backing them’, says selection panel chairman Vasudeva Das
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Serie A 2024-25: Napoli need to completely rebuild ‘from the ground up’, warns Conte
    Reuters
  5. India’s Riiohlang Dhar to supervise in FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Arshad Nadeem: We need facilities for our women athletes
    PTI
  2. “With the groin injury, I was unable to push myself how I wanted to,” says Neeraj Chopra after Paris Olympics silver
    Abhishek Saini
  3. Former Pakistan hockey player criticizes government for withdrawing invitations to Nadeem’s official reception
    PTI
  4. Neeraj Chopra dismisses groin injury fears, confirms Lausanne Diamond League participation
    Abhishek Saini
  5. Vinesh Phogat’s CAS appeal dismissed: A timeline of how the Indian wrestler missed joint-silver medal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Leaving gender row behind, Imane Khelif returns to Algeria with Olympics gold medal amidst fanfare
    AP
  2. Arsenal vs Wolves LIVE updates, Premier League 2024-25: Match updates, first-half underway
    Team Sportstar
  3. ‘Tamil Nadu has abundant talent, and it’s about backing them’, says selection panel chairman Vasudeva Das
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Serie A 2024-25: Napoli need to completely rebuild ‘from the ground up’, warns Conte
    Reuters
  5. India’s Riiohlang Dhar to supervise in FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment