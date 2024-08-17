MagazineBuy Print

Ligue 1 2024-25: PSG keeps it for late to seal big win at Le Havre

PSG opened the scoring after three minutes when Goncalo Ramos found Lee Kang-in inside the box and he sent a left-foot shot into the net.

Published : Aug 17, 2024 07:55 IST , Gdansk - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Paris St Germain’s Ousmane Dembele celebrates scoring its second goal against Le Havre.
Paris St Germain’s Ousmane Dembele celebrates scoring its second goal against Le Havre. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Paris St Germain's Ousmane Dembele celebrates scoring its second goal against Le Havre. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

French champion Paris St Germain won 4-1 at Le Havre on Friday, capitalising on a late collapse by the host to get its Ligue 1 season off to an excellent start.

PSG opened the scoring after three minutes when Goncalo Ramos found Lee Kang-in inside the box and he sent a left-foot shot into the net.

The visitors’ joy was short-lived, however, as Ramos was hurt in a challenge and the Portuguese international had to be replaced by Randal Kolo Muani.

The host shocked PSG after the break as Gautier Lloris equalised three minutes in, before Josue Casimir’s goal was disallowed following a VAR decision for handball in the build-up.

Five minutes before the end of the game, however, the Le Havre defence went missing.

READ MORE | Uche scores on La Liga debut as Getafe draws 1-1 against Athletic Bilbao

Ousmane Dembele headed home five minutes from time, Bradley Barcola added a third, and Kolo Muani completed the rout from the penalty spot.

PSG coach Luis Enrique was pleased with his team’s performance.

“It wasn’t easy at all,” he told reporters. “Maybe we started too calmly. We scored a goal very quickly and that relaxed us a bit too much.”

The injury to Ramos was, however, a serious blow to PSG.

“I’m not a doctor but I think it looks like a serious injury. I don’t know how many weeks he will be out,” Luis Enrique said.

PSG /

Ligue 1

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
