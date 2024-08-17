Premier League 2024-25: Bournemouth signs Evanilson for club-record fee

Bournemouth has signed striker Evanilson from Portugal’s Porto for a record fee, the Premier League club said on Friday.
Details of the deal for the 24-year-old Brazilian were not disclosed, but British media reported that Bournemouth will pay a club record 40.2 million pounds (52 million USD) for him.
“Evanilson is a hugely sought-after striker and for us to bring him to the club in a record-breaking deal shows our ambition and intent,” club chief executive Neill Blake said in a statement.
Evanilson will take over the number nine jersey from Dominic Solanke, who joined Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday for around 65 million pounds.
Bournemouth starts its Premier League campaign at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
