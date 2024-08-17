MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2024-25: Bournemouth signs Evanilson for club-record fee

Evanilson will take over the number nine jersey from Dominic Solanke, who joined Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday for around 65 million pounds.

Published : Aug 17, 2024 07:34 IST , Gdansk - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: FC Porto’s Brazilian forward Evanilson Barbosa prepares to score his team’s second goal from the penalty spot during the Portuguese League football match between FC Porto and SC Braga.
FILE PHOTO: FC Porto’s Brazilian forward Evanilson Barbosa prepares to score his team’s second goal from the penalty spot during the Portuguese League football match between FC Porto and SC Braga. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: FC Porto’s Brazilian forward Evanilson Barbosa prepares to score his team’s second goal from the penalty spot during the Portuguese League football match between FC Porto and SC Braga. | Photo Credit: AFP

Bournemouth has signed striker Evanilson from Portugal’s Porto for a record fee, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Details of the deal for the 24-year-old Brazilian were not disclosed, but British media reported that Bournemouth will pay a club record 40.2 million pounds (52 million USD) for him.

“Evanilson is a hugely sought-after striker and for us to bring him to the club in a record-breaking deal shows our ambition and intent,” club chief executive Neill Blake said in a statement.

Evanilson will take over the number nine jersey from Dominic Solanke, who joined Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday for around 65 million pounds.

Bournemouth starts its Premier League campaign at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bournemouth /

English Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vinesh Phogat returns to India Live Updates: Indian wrestler to land in New Delhi at 10 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Bournemouth signs Evanilson for club-record fee
    Reuters
  3. Buchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament Round 1: Top 10 international, IPL players in action
    Team Sportstar
  4. Buchi Babu Tournament: Ishan Kishan slams blistering century on return to red-ball cricket
    Team Sportstar
  5. WI vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2 Highlights: South Africa 223/5 at Stumps, leads by 239 runs against West Indies
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Bournemouth signs Evanilson for club-record fee
    Reuters
  2. USWNT reclaims No. 1 ranking after striking gold in Paris 
    Reuters
  3. Swiss playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri returns to Basel, 12 years after leaving childhood club
    AP
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Leicester striker Daka out for a ‘few months’ with ankle injury, confirms manager Cooper
    AFP
  5. Depay left out of Dutch squad for next month’s Nations League matches
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vinesh Phogat returns to India Live Updates: Indian wrestler to land in New Delhi at 10 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Bournemouth signs Evanilson for club-record fee
    Reuters
  3. Buchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament Round 1: Top 10 international, IPL players in action
    Team Sportstar
  4. Buchi Babu Tournament: Ishan Kishan slams blistering century on return to red-ball cricket
    Team Sportstar
  5. WI vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2 Highlights: South Africa 223/5 at Stumps, leads by 239 runs against West Indies
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment