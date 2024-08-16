MagazineBuy Print

Conor Gallagher is back and training alone at Chelsea after complications in Atletico Madrid move

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca said Friday that Gallagher is back in London, “training a little bit apart” and will not be involved in the team’s opening Premier League game against Manchester City.

Published : Aug 16, 2024 19:10 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AP
Gallagher was Chelsea’s vice-captain last season and played for England at the recent European Championship.
Gallagher was Chelsea's vice-captain last season and played for England at the recent European Championship. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Gallagher was Chelsea’s vice-captain last season and played for England at the recent European Championship. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

England midfielder Conor Gallagher has returned to Chelsea and is training alone at the club after issues arose in completing his move to Atletico Madrid.

Atletico posted a message on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, last Saturday with a picture of Gallagher at Wanda Metropolitano stadium, saying he was there to “finalise his transfer” for a reported 33 million pounds ($42.5 million).

However, Gallagher has had to go back to Chelsea without tying up the deal, reportedly because of the collapse of an agreement that would have seen Atletico striker Samu Omorodion move in the opposite direction.

ALSO READ: Premier League 2024-25: Newcastle squad in better place ahead of opener, says Howe

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca said Friday that Gallagher is back in London, “training a little bit apart” and will not be involved in the team’s opening Premier League game against Manchester City on Sunday.

“He is trying to find a solution with (the) club,” Maresca said.

“Hopefully, for Conor, this situation is going to finish where the player, the club, the manager, all the people involved are happy.”

Gallagher was Chelsea’s vice-captain last season and played for England at the recent European Championship.

