MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Swiss playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri returns to Basel, 12 years after leaving childhood club

Swiss playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri returned to Basel on Friday, 12 years after leaving the club where he began his glittering career.

Published : Aug 16, 2024 20:53 IST , BASEL, Switzerland - 2 MINS READ

AP
File Photo of Switzerland’s Xherdan Shaqiri..
File Photo of Switzerland’s Xherdan Shaqiri.. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo of Switzerland’s Xherdan Shaqiri.. | Photo Credit: AP

Swiss playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri returned to Basel on Friday, 12 years after leaving the club where he began his glittering career.

Basel announced in a statement titled “Welcome home, Shaq” that Shaqiri had penned a three-year deal. The Swiss club also posted a video on social media.

“It fills me with pride and I am very happy that I can return to my hometown of FCB today,” Shaqiri said. “I have had a deep connection with the club and the region since I was a child. As a fan and of course as a player.

READ | Premier League 2024-25: Leicester striker Daka out for a ‘few months’ with ankle injury, confirms manager Cooper

“I completed my football training in Basel and was then able to launch my international career. Now I want to attack again with FCB and I can hardly wait to see our fans again.”

Shaqiri progressed through the ranks at Basel after joining the youth team at the age of eight. He played three years for the senior team — winning the Swiss league in each of those seasons — before moving to Bayern Munich in 2012.

He also played for Inter Milan, Stoke, Liverpool, Lyon and most recently Chicago Fire. His contract with the American club was terminated by mutual consent earlier this week.

Shaqiri won the Champions League with Bayern and Liverpool as well as league titles in Germany and England.

The 32-year-old player retired from Switzerland’s national team last month, shortly after his team’s final match at the European Championship, a penalty shootout loss to England in the quarterfinals.

That was his 125th cap, second only to long-time teammate and captain Granit Xhaka, who has 130. Shaqiri scored 32 goals for his country, including five at the World Cup and five in European Championships.

Related Topics

Xherdan Shaqiri /

FC Basel /

Switzerland

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Swiss playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri returns to Basel, 12 years after leaving childhood club
    AP
  2. Manglenthang Kipgen, the Next Gen star looking to turn more heads in Indian football at SAFF U20 Championship 2024
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Leicester striker Daka out for a ‘few months’ with ankle injury, confirms manager Cooper
    AFP
  4. High Court orders restoration of ad hoc committee to manage WFI affairs
    Soibam Rocky Singh
  5. PKL Auction 2024: Full list of sold and unsold players on day 2
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Swiss playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri returns to Basel, 12 years after leaving childhood club
    AP
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Leicester striker Daka out for a ‘few months’ with ankle injury, confirms manager Cooper
    AFP
  3. Depay left out of Dutch squad for next month’s Nations League matches
    Reuters
  4. Conor Gallagher is back and training alone at Chelsea after complications in Atletico Madrid move
    AP
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Newcastle squad in better place ahead of opener, says Howe
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Swiss playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri returns to Basel, 12 years after leaving childhood club
    AP
  2. Manglenthang Kipgen, the Next Gen star looking to turn more heads in Indian football at SAFF U20 Championship 2024
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Leicester striker Daka out for a ‘few months’ with ankle injury, confirms manager Cooper
    AFP
  4. High Court orders restoration of ad hoc committee to manage WFI affairs
    Soibam Rocky Singh
  5. PKL Auction 2024: Full list of sold and unsold players on day 2
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment