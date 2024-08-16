MagazineBuy Print

Uche scores on La Liga debut as Getafe draws 1-1 against Athletic Bilbao

Uche netted with a firm header from near the penalty spot after a corner kick in the 64th minute to help Getafe earn a point at the San Mames Stadium.

Published : Aug 16, 2024 10:31 IST , MADRID - 2 MINS READ

Getafe’s Christantus Uche (L) celebrates with teammates scoring his team’s goal against Athletic Bilbao.
Getafe’s Christantus Uche (L) celebrates with teammates scoring his team’s goal against Athletic Bilbao. | Photo Credit: AFP
Two years ago, Nigerian midfielder Christantus Uche was playing in the fifth division of Spanish soccer. On Thursday, he scored in his debut with top-tier club Getafe on the opening day of La Liga.

Uche netted with a firm header from near the penalty spot after a corner kick in the 64th minute to help Getafe draw 1-1 at Athletic Bilbao.

“I’m feeling so good,” the 21-year-old Nigerian said. “To score a goal in my debut is amazing. I’m really happy.”

Uche was with fifth-division club Moralo before joining third-division side Ceuta for a reported transfer fee of 800 euros (now $877) last year.

Athletic, the defending Copa del Rey champion and one of the teams considered to have an outside chance of contending at the top this season, had opened the scoring at its San Mames Stadium through Oihan Sancet in the 27th.

Girona, the surprise team last season when it finished third, opened with a 1-1 draw at Real Betis.

Gabriel Misehouy netted a 72nd-minute equalizer for the visitors after Marc Bartra had put Betis ahead six minutes into the match at the Benito Villamarin Stadium.

After having earned a spot in the Champions League for the first time in club history last season, Girona will have a hard time repeating its success after the departures of several players, including Artem Dovbyk, Aleix Garcia, Savinho, Eric Garcia and Yan Couto.

Betis is also coming off a good season, having finished in seventh place.

Defending champion Real Madrid, now with Kylian Mbappe in the squad, will open at Mallorca on Sunday. Barcelona is at Valencia on Saturday, while Atletico Madrid visits Villarreal on Monday.

