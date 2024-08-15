MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2024-25: Ten Hag says Man United “not ready” for season opener, De Ligt and Mazraoui available

Harry Maguire will feature in Friday’s squad after the defender missed England’s Euro 2024 campaign due to his recovery from injury.

Published : Aug 15, 2024 22:30 IST , MANCHESTER - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Ten Hag said Mazraoui, Lisandro Martinez and Diogo Dalot can all fill in at left-back.
Ten Hag said Mazraoui, Lisandro Martinez and Diogo Dalot can all fill in at left-back.
infoIcon

Ten Hag said Mazraoui, Lisandro Martinez and Diogo Dalot can all fill in at left-back. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Erik ten Hag will have newcomers Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui available for Friday’s season opener just days after they signed from Bayern Munich, but the manager lamented that his team is not quite ready for the new Premier League campaign.

United kicks off its season against Fulham at Old Trafford but has had little time to integrate the new players, Ten Hag said.

“It’s true, it’s not the pre-season where in five to six weeks you work on a team, it’s very complicated,” the Dutchman said at a press conference on Thursday.

“The USA tour squad, and then we added the players (who had been at) Euros and Copa America and now new signings, and we have to make a team from it.

“That team is not ready, but the league starts and more managers have this problem. Still, we have some room, have some principles and we have to make a start. We can’t hide, we have to deal with it.”

ALSO READ: New centre-back De Ligt says partnership with Mazraoui will pay off at Manchester United

Harry Maguire will feature in Friday’s squad after the defender missed England’s Euro 2024 campaign due to his recovery from injury.

But left-back Luke Shaw will not be available. Shaw played in England’s final three games at Euro 2024 after battling a troublesome hamstring injury that resulted in him missing most of last season.

“He will return in the short term, it doesn’t take long,” Ten Hag said. “We are looking forward, of course, for Luke Shaw. A very important player for our team so we want to get him back as soon as possible but we can’t force this process.”

Ten Hag said Mazraoui, Lisandro Martinez and Diogo Dalot can all fill in at left-back.

While there was plenty of speculation about Ten Hag’s job last season as United finished eighth in the Premier League, the 54-year-old signed a new contract to stay at the club until 2026 after it upset Manchester City to win the FA Cup.

Ten Hag has high hopes for the team this season.

“We know our targets, we know our direction,” he said. “Now we have to integrate new players where we think they can improve the team levels and to take it from there.

“(Our expectations) are always very high, we want to go for trophies.”

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

