PKL Auction 2024: Complete squad list of all 12 franchises after Day 1

The first day of the 2024 Pro Kabaddi League auction saw huge amounts of money being shelled out by the franchises with a bid to build their squads ahead of the new season as the decision makers sat around their tables in Mumbai.

Sachin Tanwar, a talented raider from Rajasthan, grabbed the headlines after he was sold to the Tamil Thalaivas for a whopping Rs. 2.15 crore.

Here’s a look at how the squads of all the 12 franchises are shaping up ahead of PKL season 11:

Bengal Warriorz full squad for PKL 2024 Raiders Vishwas S, Nitin Kumar, Maharudra Garje, Sushil Kambrekar, Maninder Singh Defenders Shreyas Umbardand, Aditya S. Shinde, Manjeet, Deep Kumar, Deepak Arjun Shinde, Yash Malik, Fazel Atrachali Allrounders (NA)

Bengaluru Bulls full squad for PKL 2024 Raiders Sushil, Akshit, Manjeet, Pankaj, Ajinkya Pawar, Pardeep Narwal Defenders Ponparthiban Subramanian, Saurabh Nandal, Aditya Powar, Lucky Kumar, Parteek, Arulnanthababu, Rohit Kumar Allrounders Chandranaik M

Dabang Delhi full squad for PKL 2024 Raiders Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Manu, Mohit, Siddharth Sirish Desai Defenders Himmat Antil, Ashish, Yogesh, Vikrant, Sandeep Allrounders Ashish

Gujarat Giants full squad for PKL 2024 Raiders Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya, Nitin, Guman Singh Defenders Sombir Allrounders Jitender Yadav, Balaji D

Haryana Steelers full squad for PKL 2024 Raiders Vinay, Shivam Patare, Vishal Tate, Jayasoorya Ns, Ghanshyam Magar, Gnana Abishek S, Vikas Jadhav Defenders Manikandan N, Hardeep, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit Nandal Allrounders Sahil, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh

Jaipur Pink Panthers full squad for PKL 2024 Raiders Arjun Deshwal, Ritik Sharma, Abhijeet Malik, Sombir, Defenders Ankush, Abhishek Ks, Reza Mirbagheri, Nitin Kumar, Ronak Singh, Surjeet Singh Allrounders (NA)

Patna Pirates full squad for PKL 2024 Raiders Kunal Mehta, Sudhakar M, Sandeep Kumar, Sahil Patil, Deepak, Ayan Defenders Manish, Abinand Subhash, Navdeep, Shubham Shinde Allrounders Ankit

Puneri Paltan full squad for PKL 2024 Raiders Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat, Nitin R, Akash Shinde, Aditya Shinde Defenders Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Vaibhav Kamble, Dadaso Pujari, Tushar Dattaray Adhavade, Mohit Allrounders Aslam Mustafa Inamdar

Tamil Thalaivas full squad for PKL 2024 Raiders Vishal Chahal, Ramkumar Mayandi, Nitin Singh, Narender, Dhiraj Bailmare, Sachin Defenders M. Abishek, Himanshu, Sagar, Aashish, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Anuj Gawade, Ronak, Nitesh Kumar Allrounders (NA)

Telugu Titans full squad for PKL 2024 Raiders Chetan Sahu, Rohit, Prafull Zaware, Omkar Patil, Nitin Defenders Ankit, Ajit Pawar, Sagar, Krishan Allrounders Sanjeevi S, Shankar Gadai, Pawan Sehrawat, Vijay Malik

U Mumba full squad for PKL 2024 Raiders Shivam, Ajit Chouhan, Manjeet Defenders Gokulakannan M, Rinku, Lokesh Ghosliya, Bittu, Sombir, Mukilan Shanmugam, Sunny, Deepak Kundu, Sunil Kumar Allrounders Amirmohammad Zafardanesh