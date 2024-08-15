MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PKL Auction 2024: Complete squad list of all 12 franchises after Day 1

Sachin Tanwar, a talented raider from Rajasthan, grabbed the headlines after he was sold to the UP Yoddhas for a whopping Rs. 2.15 crore.

Published : Aug 15, 2024 23:00 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Sachin Tanwar (in yellow) became the second-most expensive Indian player in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League on the first day of the 2024 auction.
FILE PHOTO: Sachin Tanwar (in yellow) became the second-most expensive Indian player in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League on the first day of the 2024 auction. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sachin Tanwar (in yellow) became the second-most expensive Indian player in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League on the first day of the 2024 auction. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The first day of the 2024 Pro Kabaddi League auction saw huge amounts of money being shelled out by the franchises with a bid to build their squads ahead of the new season as the decision makers sat around their tables in Mumbai.

Sachin Tanwar, a talented raider from Rajasthan, grabbed the headlines after he was sold to the Tamil Thalaivas for a whopping Rs. 2.15 crore.

Here’s a look at how the squads of all the 12 franchises are shaping up ahead of PKL season 11:

Bengal Warriorz full squad for PKL 2024
Raiders
Vishwas S, Nitin Kumar, Maharudra Garje, Sushil Kambrekar, Maninder Singh
Defenders
Shreyas Umbardand, Aditya S. Shinde, Manjeet, Deep Kumar, Deepak Arjun Shinde, Yash Malik, Fazel Atrachali
Allrounders
(NA)
Bengaluru Bulls full squad for PKL 2024
Raiders
Sushil, Akshit, Manjeet, Pankaj, Ajinkya Pawar, Pardeep Narwal
Defenders
Ponparthiban Subramanian, Saurabh Nandal, Aditya Powar, Lucky Kumar, Parteek, Arulnanthababu, Rohit Kumar
Allrounders
Chandranaik M
Dabang Delhi full squad for PKL 2024
Raiders
Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Manu, Mohit, Siddharth Sirish Desai
Defenders
Himmat Antil, Ashish, Yogesh, Vikrant, Sandeep
Allrounders
Ashish
Gujarat Giants full squad for PKL 2024
Raiders
Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya, Nitin, Guman Singh
Defenders
Sombir
Allrounders
Jitender Yadav, Balaji D
Haryana Steelers full squad for PKL 2024
Raiders
Vinay, Shivam Patare, Vishal Tate, Jayasoorya Ns, Ghanshyam Magar, Gnana Abishek S, Vikas Jadhav
Defenders
Manikandan N, Hardeep, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit Nandal
Allrounders
Sahil, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh
Jaipur Pink Panthers full squad for PKL 2024
Raiders
Arjun Deshwal, Ritik Sharma, Abhijeet Malik, Sombir,
Defenders
Ankush, Abhishek Ks, Reza Mirbagheri, Nitin Kumar, Ronak Singh, Surjeet Singh
Allrounders
(NA)
Patna Pirates full squad for PKL 2024
Raiders
Kunal Mehta, Sudhakar M, Sandeep Kumar, Sahil Patil, Deepak, Ayan
Defenders
Manish, Abinand Subhash, Navdeep, Shubham Shinde
Allrounders
Ankit
Puneri Paltan full squad for PKL 2024
Raiders
Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat, Nitin R, Akash Shinde, Aditya Shinde
Defenders
Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Vaibhav Kamble, Dadaso Pujari, Tushar Dattaray Adhavade, Mohit
Allrounders
Aslam Mustafa Inamdar
Tamil Thalaivas full squad for PKL 2024
Raiders
Vishal Chahal, Ramkumar Mayandi, Nitin Singh, Narender, Dhiraj Bailmare, Sachin
Defenders
M. Abishek, Himanshu, Sagar, Aashish, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Anuj Gawade, Ronak, Nitesh Kumar
Allrounders
(NA)
Telugu Titans full squad for PKL 2024
Raiders
Chetan Sahu, Rohit, Prafull Zaware, Omkar Patil, Nitin
Defenders
Ankit, Ajit Pawar, Sagar, Krishan
Allrounders
Sanjeevi S, Shankar Gadai, Pawan Sehrawat, Vijay Malik
U Mumba full squad for PKL 2024
Raiders
Shivam, Ajit Chouhan, Manjeet
Defenders
Gokulakannan M, Rinku, Lokesh Ghosliya, Bittu, Sombir, Mukilan Shanmugam, Sunny, Deepak Kundu, Sunil Kumar
Allrounders
Amirmohammad Zafardanesh
UP Yoddhas full squad for PKL 2024
Raiders
Surender Gill, Gagana Gowda, Shivam Chaudhary, Keshav Kumar
Defenders
Sumit, Ashu Singh, Gangaram, Jayesh Mahajan, Hitesh, Sachin, Sahul Kumar
Allrounders
Bharat

Related stories

Related Topics

PKL 11 /

ProKabaddi League /

Bengal Warriors /

Bengaluru Bulls /

Dabang Delhi /

Gujarat Giants /

Haryana Steelers /

Jaipur Pink Panthers /

Patna Pirates /

Puneri Paltan /

Tamil Thalaivas /

Telugu Titans /

U Mumba /

UP Yoddhas

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL Auction 2024: Complete squad list of all 12 franchises after Day 1
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL 2024 Auction Highlights, Day 1: Pardeep Narwal to Bengaluru Bulls; Sachin moves to Tamil Thalaivas for 2.15 Cr, Pawan Sehrawat returns to Telugu Titans on FBM
    Team Sportstar
  3. MotoGP: ‘Super good or disaster’, says Bagnaia on Marquez as Ducati teammate
    AFP
  4. Cincinnati Masters: Sinner, Swiatek survive challenges from qualifiers; Medvedev eliminated
    AFP
  5. PKL 11: Top five expensive buys from Pro Kabaddi League Auction Day 1
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Kabaddi

  1. PKL Auction 2024: Complete squad list of all 12 franchises after Day 1
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL Auction 2024: Pardeep Narwal goes to Bengaluru Bulls for Rs. 70 lakh
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL Auction 2024: Ajinkya Pawar goes to Bengaluru Bulls for Rs. 1.1075 crore
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL Auction 2024: UP Yoddhas buys Bharat for Rs. 1.30 crore
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL Auction 2024: Maninder Singh returns to Bengal Warriorz for Rs. 1.15 crore
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL Auction 2024: Complete squad list of all 12 franchises after Day 1
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL 2024 Auction Highlights, Day 1: Pardeep Narwal to Bengaluru Bulls; Sachin moves to Tamil Thalaivas for 2.15 Cr, Pawan Sehrawat returns to Telugu Titans on FBM
    Team Sportstar
  3. MotoGP: ‘Super good or disaster’, says Bagnaia on Marquez as Ducati teammate
    AFP
  4. Cincinnati Masters: Sinner, Swiatek survive challenges from qualifiers; Medvedev eliminated
    AFP
  5. PKL 11: Top five expensive buys from Pro Kabaddi League Auction Day 1
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment