PKL Auction 2024: Complete squad list of all 12 franchises after Day 1

The first day of the 2024 Pro Kabaddi League auction saw huge amounts of money being shelled out by the franchises with a bid to build their squads ahead of the new season as the decision makers sat around their tables in Mumbai.
Sachin Tanwar, a talented raider from Rajasthan, grabbed the headlines after he was sold to the Tamil Thalaivas for a whopping Rs. 2.15 crore.
Here’s a look at how the squads of all the 12 franchises are shaping up ahead of PKL season 11:
Bengal Warriorz full squad for PKL 2024
Raiders
Defenders
Allrounders
Bengaluru Bulls full squad for PKL 2024
Raiders
Defenders
Allrounders
Dabang Delhi full squad for PKL 2024
Raiders
Defenders
Allrounders
Gujarat Giants full squad for PKL 2024
Raiders
Defenders
Allrounders
Haryana Steelers full squad for PKL 2024
Raiders
Defenders
Allrounders
Jaipur Pink Panthers full squad for PKL 2024
Raiders
Defenders
Allrounders
Patna Pirates full squad for PKL 2024
Raiders
Defenders
Allrounders
Puneri Paltan full squad for PKL 2024
Raiders
Defenders
Allrounders
Tamil Thalaivas full squad for PKL 2024
Raiders
Defenders
Allrounders
Telugu Titans full squad for PKL 2024
Raiders
Defenders
Allrounders
U Mumba full squad for PKL 2024
Raiders
Defenders
Allrounders
UP Yoddhas full squad for PKL 2024
Raiders
Defenders
Allrounders
