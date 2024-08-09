Vinesh Phogat disqualification appeal, CAS verdict live updates: Indian wrestler’s hearing postponed; Harish Salve to represent Indian Olympic Association

August 09, 2024 11:37

What are the weight-cut rules for wrestling in Olympics?

Weigh-ins take place in the morning for any wrestlers competing that day. The tournament for each weight class will be contested over a two-day span, so any wrestlers that make the finals or the repechage will have to make weight on both days.

During the first weigh-in, wrestlers will have 30 minutes to make weight. They have the right to get on the scale as many times as they wish. Contestants are weighed with their singlets, but nothing else. Athletes will also be examined to make sure they have no signs of any contagious disease and that their fingernails are cut very short.

For any wrestlers competing on the second day, the weigh-in will last 15 minutes. This is a non-negotiable window during which the wrestler must make the required weight or risk disqualification.

According to the UWW, the medical control and a first weigh-in will be held on the morning of the concerned weight category. The qualified athletes for the finals and repechages will be weigh-in again the second morning of the concerned weight category. No more weight tolerance will be allowed for the second weigh-in.

Two kilograms weight tolerance is allowed for World Cup and for the International Tournaments (Except UWW Ranking Events).

The Olympics follow a strict weight restriction without the 2kg weigh in tolerance.