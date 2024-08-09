MagazineBuy Print

Vinesh Phogat disqualification appeal, CAS verdict live updates: Indian wrestler’s hearing postponed; Harish Salve to represent Indian Olympic Association

Vinesh Phogat, Paris 2024 Olympics: Catch all the updates of the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s verdict on Vinesh Phogat’s appeal to award her joint-silver medal.

Updated : Aug 09, 2024 15:07 IST

Team Sportstar
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat.
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat.
lightbox-info

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat.

Follow Sportstar’s live coverage of Vinesh Phogat’s appeal to award her joint silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Friday, August 9.

  • August 09, 2024 14:56
    CAS registers Vinesh’s application

    The CAS ad hoc division has officially registered Vinesh Phogat’s application and the matter has been referred to Dr. Annabelle Bennett, who will hold a hearing with the concerned parties today. 

  • August 09, 2024 13:34
    Breaking: The wait likely to get longer

    The hearing at Court of Arbitration for Sport has reportedly been postponed to 5:30 PM IST (2 PM local time). 

  • August 09, 2024 12:46
    Big boost for Vinesh!

    Senior advocate, Harish Salve, is set to represent Vinesh Phogat and the Indian Olympic Association at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. 

  • August 09, 2024 12:07
    The story of how Vinesh Phogat tried to cut the last 100 grams

    ‘She spent the entire night running and using the sauna’ - The inside story of how Vinesh Phogat tried to cut the last 100 grams

    According to Article 11 of the United World Wrestling’s rule book, an athlete who fails to make the weight cut will be eliminated from the event.

  • August 09, 2024 11:37
    What are the weight-cut rules for wrestling in Olympics?

    Weigh-ins take place in the morning for any wrestlers competing that day. The tournament for each weight class will be contested over a two-day span, so any wrestlers that make the finals or the repechage will have to make weight on both days.

    During the first weigh-in, wrestlers will have 30 minutes to make weight. They have the right to get on the scale as many times as they wish. Contestants are weighed with their singlets, but nothing else. Athletes will also be examined to make sure they have no signs of any contagious disease and that their fingernails are cut very short.

    For any wrestlers competing on the second day, the weigh-in will last 15 minutes. This is a non-negotiable window during which the wrestler must make the required weight or risk disqualification.

    According to the UWW, the medical control and a first weigh-in will be held on the morning of the concerned weight category. The qualified athletes for the finals and repechages will be weigh-in again the second morning of the concerned weight category. No more weight tolerance will be allowed for the second weigh-in.

    Two kilograms weight tolerance is allowed for World Cup and for the International Tournaments (Except UWW Ranking Events).

    The Olympics follow a strict weight restriction without the 2kg weigh in tolerance.

  • August 09, 2024 11:14
    The truth behind Olympic selection trials

    Did Vinesh Phogat get to challenge Antim Panghal for a spot in the 53kg category at Paris 2024 Olympics? Here’s the timeline that explains everything.

    Paris 2024 Olympics: Vinesh Phogat, Antim Panghal and the truth behind Olympic selection trials

    Did Vinesh Phogat get to challenge Antim Panghal for a spot in the 53kg category at Paris 2024 Olympics? Here’s the timeline that explains everything.

  • August 09, 2024 10:56
    An errant 100 grams crushed the hopes of a nation and the dreams of a lifetime

    Paris Olympics: When a wretched 100 grams, not a competitor, beat Vinesh Phogat and crushed the dreams of a lifetime

    Vinesh Phogat's devastating Olympic disqualification due to a 100-gram weight discrepancy shattered her historic wrestling journey.

  • August 09, 2024 10:41
    Time of hearing

    The CAS hearing is reportedly scheduled to happen at 1:30 PM IST.

  • August 09, 2024 10:38
    Full details of IOA’s submission before hearing

    IOA’s submission to CAS:

    The excess of 100g is extremely negligible (representing around 0.1 to 0.2% of the athlete’s weight) and can easily be caused by the bloating of a human body during summer weather, as the heat makes the human body retain more water, scientifically for survival purposes. It can also be due to muscle mass increase as the athlete competed three times on the same day. It can also be caused by the food consumption of the athlete after the competitions to sustain her health and integrity for the demanding competitions.

    READ THE FULL SUBMISSION BELOW

    Vinesh Phogat’s appeal to CAS: Full details of IOA’s submission before hearing

    Former Solicitor General of India, Harish Salve, is expected to represent Vinesh in the CAS hearing on Friday.

  • August 09, 2024 10:34
    Vinesh is seeking a joint silver medal alongside Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman

    Vinesh Phogat and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) following her disqualification from the gold medal match in the 50kg wrestling event at the Paris Olympics. 

  • August 09, 2024 10:33
    Welcome

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s verdict (CAS) on Vinesh Phogat’s appeal to reinstate the Paris 2024 Olympics silver medal on Friday, August 9. 

    Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Vinesh Phogat /

Court of Arbitration for Sport

