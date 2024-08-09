Vinesh Phogat disqualification appeal, CAS verdict live updates: Indian wrestler’s hearing postponed; Harish Salve to represent Indian Olympic Association

- August 09, 2024 14:56CAS registers Vinesh’s application
The CAS ad hoc division has officially registered Vinesh Phogat’s application and the matter has been referred to Dr. Annabelle Bennett, who will hold a hearing with the concerned parties today.
- August 09, 2024 13:34Breaking: The wait likely to get longer
The hearing at Court of Arbitration for Sport has reportedly been postponed to 5:30 PM IST (2 PM local time).
- August 09, 2024 12:46Big boost for Vinesh!
Senior advocate, Harish Salve, is set to represent Vinesh Phogat and the Indian Olympic Association at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
- August 09, 2024 12:07The story of how Vinesh Phogat tried to cut the last 100 grams
- August 09, 2024 11:37What are the weight-cut rules for wrestling in Olympics?
Weigh-ins take place in the morning for any wrestlers competing that day. The tournament for each weight class will be contested over a two-day span, so any wrestlers that make the finals or the repechage will have to make weight on both days.
During the first weigh-in, wrestlers will have 30 minutes to make weight. They have the right to get on the scale as many times as they wish. Contestants are weighed with their singlets, but nothing else. Athletes will also be examined to make sure they have no signs of any contagious disease and that their fingernails are cut very short.
For any wrestlers competing on the second day, the weigh-in will last 15 minutes. This is a non-negotiable window during which the wrestler must make the required weight or risk disqualification.
According to the UWW, the medical control and a first weigh-in will be held on the morning of the concerned weight category. The qualified athletes for the finals and repechages will be weigh-in again the second morning of the concerned weight category. No more weight tolerance will be allowed for the second weigh-in.
Two kilograms weight tolerance is allowed for World Cup and for the International Tournaments (Except UWW Ranking Events).
The Olympics follow a strict weight restriction without the 2kg weigh in tolerance.
- August 09, 2024 11:14The truth behind Olympic selection trials
Did Vinesh Phogat get to challenge Antim Panghal for a spot in the 53kg category at Paris 2024 Olympics? Here’s the timeline that explains everything.
- August 09, 2024 10:56An errant 100 grams crushed the hopes of a nation and the dreams of a lifetime
- August 09, 2024 10:41Time of hearing
The CAS hearing is reportedly scheduled to happen at 1:30 PM IST.
- August 09, 2024 10:38Full details of IOA’s submission before hearing
IOA’s submission to CAS:
The excess of 100g is extremely negligible (representing around 0.1 to 0.2% of the athlete’s weight) and can easily be caused by the bloating of a human body during summer weather, as the heat makes the human body retain more water, scientifically for survival purposes. It can also be due to muscle mass increase as the athlete competed three times on the same day. It can also be caused by the food consumption of the athlete after the competitions to sustain her health and integrity for the demanding competitions.
READ THE FULL SUBMISSION BELOW
- August 09, 2024 10:34Vinesh is seeking a joint silver medal alongside Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman
Vinesh Phogat and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) following her disqualification from the gold medal match in the 50kg wrestling event at the Paris Olympics.
